Mumbai Metro's Red and Yellow Lines hit highest-ever single day ridership with 2.97 lakh passengers

Updated on: 25 June,2025 09:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

More than 64 per cent of the passengers used digital or paperless tickets, showing the growing shift towards contactless and eco-friendly travel, an official said

Mumbai Metro's Red and Yellow Lines hit highest-ever single day ridership with 2.97 lakh passengers

According to the official data, the busiest hour on Tuesday, June 24, was 9 and 10 am. Representational Pic/File

Mumbai Metro's Red and Yellow Lines hit highest-ever single day ridership with 2.97 lakh passengers
Mumbai Metro’s Red Line 7 and Yellow Line 2A reached a new record on Tuesday, June 24, carrying 2,97,600 passengers -- the highest single-day ridership ever recorded for the network, officials said.

The previous record of 2,94,681 riders was set just six days earlier, they said.


More than 64 per cent of the passengers used digital or paperless tickets, showing the growing shift towards contactless and eco-friendly travel, an official said.


Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA and Chairman of Maha Mumbai Metro, celebrated the achievement, he said, “"This significant milestone reflects Mumbai’s growing love for Maha Mumbai Metro. My heartfelt thanks to the people of Mumbai and congratulations to our dedicated team for making this possible. With an average 5 per cent monthly growth in ridership, we remain committed to providing Mumbai seamless, safe, and green commute—rain or shine, all year round."

"We’re committed to making every ride smoother, greener, and safer for you. This achievement is a proud moment for our entire team, whose dedication and commitment ensures that Mumbai enjoys a safe, secure, and reliable metro experience," he added.

According to the official data, the busiest hour on Tuesday was 9 and 10 am, and the most crowded stations were the following-

- Gundavali

- Andheri West

- Dahisar East

- Malad West

- Oshiwara

