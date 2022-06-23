Mumbai: Congress will continue to support MVA alliance, says Ashok Chavan

Breaking News
Updated on: 23 June,2022 06:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The revolt by Shinde, a Cabinet minister who has claimed the support of 37 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, has pushed the two-and-a-half-year-old Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government into a grave crisis

Ashok Chavan. File Photo


Amid rebellion by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan from Congress stated his party's support for the Maha Vikas Aghadi will continue.

The revolt by Eknath Shinde, a Cabinet minister who has claimed the support of 37 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, has pushed the two-and-a-half-year-old Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government into a grave crisis.




"We (the Congress) formed the MVA with the Shiv Sena and the NCP to stop the BJP (from coming to power). Our support to the MVA continues," Chavan said.
He was talking to told reporters after a meeting of Congress leaders called to discuss the prevailing political situation in the state.


Also Read: Shiv Sena's doors are open for you: Sanjay Raut tells Sena rebel MLAs

The state minister said whether the Shiv Sena-led MVA government has been reduced to a minority or not cannot be decided from hotels as the floor of the House was the right forum to determine support enjoyed by a government.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut indicated his party was open to consider leaving the MVA if rebel MLAs come back to Mumbai and holds talks with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. 

(with inputs from PTI)

