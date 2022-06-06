Mumbai: Amid rising Covid cases, contractors threaten to stop oxygen supply over non-payment of dues by BMC

As suppliers warn the civic body over delay in payment, activists say BMC commissioner should look into it ahead of fourth wave

A BMC officer wearing a PPE kit prepares to test passengers at Dadar station. File pic

While Mumbai is on the verge of the fourth wave, suppliers have warned the BMC that they would stop the supply of medical oxygen, personal protective equipment kits and essential items due to late payment. They cited that some suppliers received payment 70-80 days after submitting bills. Civic activists feel this is a serious issue and that the BMC commissioner should enquire regarding this delay.

Medical officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have raised this issue with civic chief I S Chahal. “Oxygen suppliers are facing the problem of delay in payment. Some contractors warned that they will supply oxygen only if the authority will approve bills within 30 days,” said a BMC official, adding, “We forward the bills to the accounts department for approval 2-3 days after receiving them. But the process thereafter gets stuck for around 2 months.”

The scenario is the same for PPE kits suppliers too, who got payment after 90 days. “Payment delays can cause problems when needed. Oxygen and PPE kits are not much needed at present and essential medicines are also in stock. But if the numbers of patients increase, this will create a big problem,” another official said.

