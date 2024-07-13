Fact-finding committee now seeks an explanation from officers concerned

CD Barfiwala bridge connecting to Gokhale bridge in Andheri. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Mumbai: Coordination failures between BMC, Rlys behind Gokhale bridge misalignment x 00:00

A fact-finding committee has identified the misalignment between the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge and the C.D. Barfiwala flyover in Andheri as a result of poor coordination between civic and railway officials. This oversight has caused embarrassment for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is now seeking an explanation from the concerned officers.

The BMC had established the committee to uncover lapses leading to such blunders. On Thursday, Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Amit Saini submitted the report to the civic chief. While the committee did not recommend any disciplinary action, officials stated they would demand explanations from the responsible parties to prevent future errors.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, the new Gokhale Bridge is approximately 2.7 metres higher than the old C D Barfiwala connector, as it was constructed following new railway guidelines. After significant criticism, the BMC began alignment work on both structures on April 14. The work was overseen by experts from the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) and Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI).

The alignment corrected the six-foot gap between the two structures, allowing the Barfiwala flyover to open to light motor vehicles last week. The C D Barfiwala connector crosses S.V. Road in Andheri West, providing signal-free movement for motorists from Juhu Gully and reducing bottlenecks near S V Road. The BMC spent around R8 crore on this alignment.

Meanwhile, one arm of the Gokhale bridge was opened in February 2024, with the full bridge expected to be open for traffic by the end of the year. Currently, light motor vehicles are permitted to use the bridge.

2.7metres

Extent of the misalignment