On Monday, vehicles plied for a few hours before officials closed it again for pending work

The deadline to open the route was July 1. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Mumbai: Gokhale bridge, Barfiwala connector to open on Thursday x 00:00

Though the BMC missed the deadline for reopening of Gokhale bridge and Barfiwala connector on July 1, it was opened by someone who removed the barricades on Monday morning. Vehicles were plying on the section for a few hours till the BMC closed it once again to complete the remaining work. Meanwhile, the BMC cleared the load-bearing test and assured the bridge would be reopened on Thursday by 5 pm.

The misalignment of the Barfiwala connector with the newly built Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge, had become a national topic of discussion. The realignment work started on April 12 and was supposed to be completed by Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The height barrier installed to prevent access to heavy vehicles; (right) BMC barricaded the road again after it was opened by someone

After much back and forth, the BMC had decided to match the alignment of bridges rather than go in for reconstruction of the flyover. Though it was pretty clear that the connector was not going to open on Monday (mid-day published a report on Sunday), residents and commuters were surprised to see it open on the first day of the week. Many enthusiastic commuters took videos and uploaded them on social media. “I think someone removed the barricades placed by the BMC at the entry point of the Barfiwala flyover. After a while, BMC employees closed it for traffic,” said a resident. The Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association also put up a message in this regard on X, stating that the BMC had not opened the Barfiwala flyover, but someone had mischievously removed the barricades which were put back in place by the BMC.

Later in the day, the BMC said it had received the NOC to open the bridge for traffic after a successful load-bearing test. The route for West-East traffic movement will start at 5 pm on Thursday (July 4), after completion of ancillary works related to traffic management. The BMC also claimed that it achieved a target of connecting two bridges within a record time of 78 days.

“The bridges department of the BMC completed the challenging task of partially lifting the Barfiwala flyover and connecting it at a parallel height with the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge using hydraulic jacks and MS stool packing to connect the two bridges in record time. Two sections of CD Barfiwala flyover have been raised, by 1,397 mm on one side and 650 mm on the other side. Also, all the structural works related to connecting the route from Juhu to Andheri for West-East travel on this bridge have been completed,” said a BMC official.

He added that two important tests (non-destructive and ‘Q’) have been carried out. A load test was also conducted. After the results of all these tests were successful, Veermata Jijabai Technology Institute (VJTI) issued an NOC to the municipal administration late at night on Sunday, that there was no objection to starting traffic on this route.

“Ancillary works and tests related to traffic management will be completed in the next two days. After that the West-East route will be opened for traffic from Juhu towards Andheri on July 4, from 5 pm onwards,” the official said.

Meanwhile, activist Zoru Bathena said that while the BMC claimed that they completed work within record time, they had been “sleeping for a record five years”. “The approach road of the new Gokhale bridge on the west side was planned over five years ago and ready for the last four years, and even then the BMC didn’t take any measures to reconnect it with the Barfiwala flyover,” he said.

Access to light vehicles only

The work of the second phase of the Gokhale bridge is currently underway in the railway area. So only light vehicles are allowed to enter on Barfiwala and

Gokhale bridges. Height barriers have been installed to restrict heavy vehicles. Access to heavy vehicles will be given after the completion of the second phase.

Barfiwala flyover is stable

The temporary jack support provided for the Barfiwala bridge has been removed. The Barfiwala bridge is fully supported by pillars and there isn’t any temporary support. Work on the southern part of the main Gokhale bridge is in progress and while completing this work, the BMC is also taking up work to connect the southern route to the Barfiwala bridge.

July 4

Day route will open for West-East traffic