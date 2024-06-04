Azeem Banatwalla: ‘When you talk about civic issues with a lens of comedy, it becomes entertaining, engaging and easier to get people aware’

As Mumbai waits for a full functional Gokhale bridge, the Mumbaikar whose rant video about the fiasco went viral talks about using comedy to make people aware about civic issues. Banatwalla also delves into his evolution as a comedian, finding a voice and honing his craft

Azeem Banatwalla recently made a video about Mumbai's Gokhale bridge construction and it immediately went viral connecting with many people in the city. Photo Courtesy: Azeem Banatwalla

Mumbaikar and comedian Azeem Banatwalla does comedy about many different things but you know it is personal when it is about Mumbai and its civic issues because it is something only we know too well. Every time he has put out a video about the city and its failing infrastructure, the video has gone viral, and he credits that to the relatability factor as everyone in the city feels the same frustration. Beyond Mumbai’s bridges, he freely delves into politics, elections and railway station names, and the infamous potholes, and every single time, if you are a Mumbaikar, it will be shared by your friends.