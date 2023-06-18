The Mehtas are suspects in a home-based drug distribution racket currently being probed by the Madhya Pradesh police

Ashish Kumar and Shivani Mehta

Mumbai cops get on Goregaon couple's trail

A day after mid-day reported how Goregaon couple Shivani and Ashish Kumar Mehta, under the scanner in connection with a massive drug racket, had fled the city, the Mumbai Police on Saturday swung into action and got on their trail.

The Mehtas are suspects in a home-based drug distribution racket currently being probed by the Madhya Pradesh police. The couple has disappeared along with around Rs 174 crore of the Rs 300 crore they are alleged to have made.

On Saturday morning, a team from the Mumbai Police Crime Branch’s Anti Narcotics Cell visited the Oberoi Esquire building where they were staying. However, neither security guards nor neighbours could tell them much. Meanwhile, the MP Police pasted a notice on their door, summoning them for inquiries by or before Sunday.