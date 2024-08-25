Elderly pair’s trip to San Francisco marred by flight delays, medical mishaps, and hefty fees

Pankaj and Alka Khara, the elderly couple

Listen to this article Mumbai couple’s nightmare San Francisco trip x 00:00

An elderly couple from Mumbai, Pankaj and Alka Khara is seeking justice after a series of issues during their trip to San Francisco. Their ordeal began on May 24, when their Air India flight was grounded for six hours due to technical problems. Passengers were left on a hot, non-air-conditioned plane before the flight was eventually cancelled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pankaj Khara told mid-day, “My wife, Alka, and I were travelling for our daughter’s pregnancy. Both of us have serious health issues—osteoarthritis and back problems. My wife is in a wheelchair, and we were advised not to carry luggage. After the flight was cancelled, we had to manage our bags while climbing down a mobile ladder. At San Francisco airport I even had to push my wife’s wheelchair myself due to a shortage of staff. The cabin crew did their best, but their support was limited.” Khara added, “Our back problems worsened, making us more of a burden on our daughter instead of a help to her.”

Their troubles continued on August 7, during their return flight. After checking in their luggage and waiting at a lounge, Pankaj noticed the incoming flight was delayed. “The aircraft from Bengaluru landed late. With the turnaround time, it was clear our flight wouldn’t depart on time,” he said.

At 7.30 pm, the couple was asked to go to the gate, which is one level below the security check. But the check-in had not started yet and the staff informed them to go back to the lounge and that they would be summoned. On her way back Alka tripped on an escalator and fell. She was attended by paramedics but was still required to get a medical fitness certificate before flying. “The Air India Duty Manager, Manoj Gupta, insisted on an emergency room visit despite paramedics clearing us to fly,” Pankaj said. “We pleaded, but he wouldn’t relent.”

An email from the duty manager, seen by mid-day, requested new bookings and noted that the couple was offloaded due to the incident. Despite being cleared by paramedics, the couple was charged a no-show penalty and fare difference totalling Rs 2,33,000 for rebooking. “We were shocked to find out about the penalty and fare difference after we had already checked in,” Alka said. “We had to pay the penalty in addition to our medical expenses.”

The couple has lodged a formal complaint with AirSeva and plans to pursue legal action against Air India. “We trusted the airline to handle the situation with care, given our age and distress. Instead, we faced callousness and a hefty financial burden,” they told mid-day. The couple provided evidence, including email exchanges, X-ray reports, and boarding passes, to AirSeva. An email and WhatsApp query to Air India went unanswered.