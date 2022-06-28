Breaking News
Mumbai: CP Sanjay Pandey holds meeting with group of BJP MLAs

Updated on: 28 June,2022 09:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

MLA Mihir Kotecha (Mulund), Parag Shah (Ghatkopar East), Parag Alavani (Vile Parle) and former MLA Atul Shah attended the meeting

Sanjay Pandey, commissioner of police, Mumbai. File Photo


Looking at the current political situation in Maharashtra, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Tuesday chaired a meeting with a group of BJP MLAs, officials said.

At least three sitting MLAs and a former MLA attended the meeting in which CP Sanjay Pandey discussed maintaining the law and order in the city, they said.




MLA Mihir Kotecha (Mulund), Parag Shah (Ghatkopar East), Parag Alavani (Vile Parle) and former MLA Atul Shah attended the meeting.


Also Read: Maharashtra political drama scripted for a Shiv Sena-BJP reunion?

Mumbai Police are on a high alert to avoid any untoward incident in view of protest by Shivsainiks against Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs, who are camping in Guwahati. The meeting was a part of precautionary measures taken by the Mumbai Police to maintain peace in the city, an official said.

(with inputs from PTI)

mumbai mumbai news bharatiya janata party Sanjay Pandey maharashtra

