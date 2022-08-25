Mumbai: CR suspends 10 new AC services after protests

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 August,2022 08:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Officials said they will announce the re-introduction of new services after a review

Bowing to protesting commuters from Kalwa and Badlapur, the Central Railway on Wednesday withdrew all 10 new AC services from Friday, five days after introducing them. “In view of the various representations received from passengers, the 10 services are temporarily suspended from August 25,” a one-line statement from CR said. Officials said they will announce the re-introduction of new services after a review.


After protests from commuters who illegally board local trains from Kalwa carshed and also those from Badlapur, political party leaders took up the cause, turned it into a political battle and spiralled it into an agitation, meeting railway bosses and sending representations to the railway minister. “The common man cannot afford AC locals. We want our regular trains restored,” said a protester.

