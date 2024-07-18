Mumbai: CR to undertake special block on Sunday to facilitate Carnac Bridge girder launch; check details here

The four hour block will be placed on Sunday night to carry out enabling works to facilitate the girder launch of the Carnac Bridge near Masjid station

Central Railway will be undertaking a special four-hour power and traffic block on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday to facilitate the girder launch of the Carnac Bridge, it said in a communique. In view of the block, train services won't be available between CSMT and Byculla on the main line and between CSMT and Wadala stations on the Harbour line during the block that will be operated from 12:30 am and 4 am on Sunday.

Additionally, long-distance trains scheduled to arrive at CSMT will be short-terminated during the said period. The following long-distance trains will be short-terminated at Dadar Station -

Howrah-CSMT Superfast Express

Amritsar-CSMT Express, Madgaon-CSMT Janshatabdi Express

Madgaon-CSMT Tejas Express

Bhubaneswar-CSMT Konark Express

Howrah-CSMT Mail

The block will be placed to carry out enabling works to facilitate the girder launch of the Carnac Bridge near Masjid station, an official said on Thursday.

"The power and traffic block is for the erection of a special portal boom and old anchor dismantling work by airdrop road crane of 800 MT to facilitate Carnac Bunder girder launching. Late-night commuters and long-distance train passengers might face trouble due to the special block as some late-night suburban locals will be short-terminated and originate at Byculla, Parel, Thane, Wadala and Kalyan stations instead of CSMT," the release said.

