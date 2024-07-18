Breaking News
Mumbai: CR to undertake special block on Sunday to facilitate Carnac Bridge girder launch; check details here

Updated on: 20 July,2024 10:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The four hour block will be placed on Sunday night to carry out enabling works to facilitate the girder launch of the Carnac Bridge near Masjid station

Central Railway will be undertaking a special four-hour power and traffic block on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday to facilitate the girder launch of the Carnac Bridge, it said in a communique. In view of the block, train services won't be available between CSMT and Byculla on the main line and between CSMT and Wadala stations on the Harbour line during the block that will be operated from 12:30 am and 4 am on Sunday.


Additionally, long-distance trains scheduled to arrive at CSMT will be short-terminated during the said period. The following long-distance trains will be short-terminated at Dadar Station -


Howrah-CSMT Superfast Express


Amritsar-CSMT Express, Madgaon-CSMT Janshatabdi Express

Madgaon-CSMT Tejas Express

Bhubaneswar-CSMT Konark Express

Howrah-CSMT Mail

The block will be placed to carry out enabling works to facilitate the girder launch of the Carnac Bridge near Masjid station, an official said on Thursday.

"The power and traffic block is for the erection of a special portal boom and old anchor dismantling work by airdrop road crane of 800 MT to facilitate Carnac Bunder girder launching. Late-night commuters and long-distance train passengers might face trouble due to the special block as some late-night suburban locals will be short-terminated and originate at Byculla, Parel, Thane, Wadala and Kalyan stations instead of CSMT," the release said.

Four dead after coaches of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express derail in UP's Gonda

On Thursday, at least four coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, killing four people and injuring 20. Brajesh Pathak, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, confirmed the killings and claimed the incident occurred in Gonda district. Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar stated that 20 individuals were hurt in the tragedy, reported PTI. 

A 40-person medical team and 15 ambulances are currently on the scene, with more on their way. Rescue activities are overseen by senior railway and local administrative personnel.

Meanwhile, visuals from the scene showed passengers alighting from the train as they retrieved whatever goods they could. Several are seen huddled around the derailed coach and some were seated on the sleepers along the route with their luggage. 

The derailment happened around 2:35 pm, according to railway officials. The Indian Railways has initiated relief operations, and medical vans have arrived at the accident site.

central railway wadala byculla chhatrapati shivaji terminus mumbai local train

