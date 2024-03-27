Breaking News
Mumbai Crime Branch busts drug factory in Sangli; seized MD worth over Rs 200 crore, 10 held

Updated on: 27 March,2024 01:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

The mephedrone production factory in Sangli has been operational for the last seven months, said officials. 

Mumbai Crime Branch busts drug factory in Sangli; seized MD worth over Rs 200 crore, 10 held

10 accused were arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch/ Sourced Photo

Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday busted a mephedrone production factory in Sangli and seized 122 kg of the drug worth Rs 252 crore. The cops have arrested 10 persons involved in the case. 


The mephedrone production factory in Sangli has been operational for the last seven months, said officials. 


The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection), Datta Nalawade said, "The Mephedrone (seized) is of exceptionally high quality and rarely found."


This is developing story, details will be added soon

