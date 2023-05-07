Mumbai Crime: Teenager loots jewellery store using plastic gun

The boy, who was apprehended by locals, wanted the money to invest in share market

Police carry out investigations at Shakti Jeweller’s shop on 60 Feet Road, Bhayander West. Pics/Hanif Patel

A 16-year-old boy was booked after he tried to rob a jewellery shop in Bhayander West, using a plastic gun. The boy, who was caught red-handed, told the police that he committed the crime, because he wanted to invest money in the share market. According to police officials, the incident occurred on Saturday around 4.30 pm at the Shakti Jeweller’s shop on 60 Feet Road, Bhayander West.



The 16-year-old captured on CCTV camera at the jewellery store

When contacted, Senior Inspector Mukutrao Patil of Bhayander police station said,“The boy entered the shop and told the jeweller that he wanted to sell gold biscuits. The jeweller refused to buy them, and asked the boy to leave. A few minutes later, the boy entered the shop again, this time wielding a plastic gun.”

He managed to fool the jeweller into believing that it was a real gun, and looted the jewellery store. While trying to escape with the loot, he was caught by a few locals. “They handed him over to us. Apart from the stolen gold ornaments, we also recovered the toy plastic gun from him.”

The accused is an SSC student and resident of Bhayander. His father runs a tea shop, while his mother is a housewife. The police said that the boy was handling his father’s Demat account and was earning a good income from it, but needed more money. “He wanted to become a rich man and make more money from the share market,” Senior PI Patil added. The boy has been booked. “He will be sent to a juvenile detention centre.”