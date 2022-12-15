Mumbai Crime: ‘Woman who trapped me has implicated many others, too, in false cases’

Man accused of rape approaches high court seeking order asking him to get married to the complainant be relaxed, provides proof of her wrongdoings
A man accused of rape approached the Bombay High Court on December 6 seeking that an order mandating that he get married to the complainant be relaxed. He claimed she has filed multiple false cases against people in the city and in New Delhi. He added that she implicates people in false cases of rape, or cheating, or theft and then settles the matter with them. She allegedly has registered six cases of rape and six of cheating, theft, etc which are all false, he said. He has written to the commissioner of police in Mumbai and other senior cops regarding the same.
The 32-year-old model and actor was booked and arrested in a rape case by the Amboli police on May 20. After spending five months in jail he was granted conditional bail by the Bombay High Court on October 20 if he married the woman who accused him, within 60 days of getting bail.
What he discovered
The model decided to find more about the woman before getting married to her, and claimed to have found that she has implicated others in false cases. Speaking to mid-day, the model said, “This woman has implicated around three people in Mumbai including me, six in Delhi, and three elsewhere in false cases. Two of the rape accused were acquitted and others are on bail. This woman has made it her profession to implicate people in false cases and later settle with them.”
He also said the woman got married two times and then divorced. She is 42-years old and the people she targets are less than 30 years of age. “She has two Aadhaar cards and passports with different dates of birth. I have complained about her to the Mumbai police and demanded an inquiry,” he said.
The model allegedly met the woman on a dating site in the year 2020. She invited him a couple of times for parties at her home in Andheri. He claimed to have lost consciousness and to have slept at her house under the influence of alcohol. “I didn’t like her behaviour, so I wanted to distance myself from her, but she falsely accused me of rape and filed a complaint at the Amboli police station. I was 5 months in jail for a crime I didn’t commit, and my reputation is damaged. I lost many projects due to her false accusations. The Bombay High Court put forth a condition before me saying bail would be granted if I married her. I agreed and wrote an affidavit in the court saying I would marry her,” he said.
Another similar case
But when he learnt the truth, he filed an application in court seeking the bail condition be relaxed, along with the proof of the woman being a cheat. “I also came to know that another person who also met her on a dating site was cheated by her. The woman filed a case in Delhi accusing him of rape. That person was in jail for 6 months and was also given bail by the court on the condition that he would have to marry the woman. When he came to know about her, he went to the police and surrendered, refusing to marry her,” the man added. Later, he claimed the woman settled with him and gave an application in the court saying that she was depressed and so had filed a false case.
Activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj who is helping the model, said such women are a threat to society, they can ruin anyone’s life for their personal gain. “She has filed false cases against people in Gurgaon and Haryana. I have filed a complaint in this regard with the Mumbai police and demanded a SIT for inquiry. We have filed an application in the court to seek to relax/modify the condition imposed upon the applicant in the bail order,” she said.
“The woman’s real intentions have been brought to the notice of the court, and evidence has been given. The court has accepted our application and assured us of hearing it next month,” said advocate Vijay Kurle, for the model.
