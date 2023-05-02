Mumbai: Customer care service, concessional passes for Metro commuters

Former facility is for Line 1 patrons; latter is for Line 7, 2A’s elderly, differently abled users

A Metro train on Blue Line 1 in 2020. File Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Various sops and services were announced for Metro commuters on the occasion of Maharashtra Day on Monday. A WhatsApp-based customer care service has been announced for Blue Line 1 (Ghatkopar-Versova) where commuters can give feedback, ask queries and make complaints. All questions will be answered within 72 hours. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, meanwhile, announced concessional passes on the Red Line 7 and Yellow Line 2A for special categories, including senior citizens, students and the differently abled. Red Lines 7 and 2A are operated by the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd, an organisation formed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to operate and maintain Metro lines.

The Reliance Infrastructure-promoted Blue Line 1 said they were happy to dedicate a quick-response customer care service made available through the popular application. “Since its inception, Mumbai Metro One has been offering customer care at stations and via its call centre (022-30310900), e-mail (customercare@reliancemumbaimetro.com) and social media. In addition to the above, commuters will now be able to get a faster response (immediate acknowledgement) from Mumbai Metro One when reached via WhatsApp,” a spokesperson said.

“Mumbaikars can send a WhatsApp message query to 9930310900 from any location. For the ease of commuters, Mumbai Metro One has arranged to place QR codes at all customer care counters at stations for easy scanning to reach the Mumbai Metro One WhatsApp page. The WhatsApp number is very similar to our call centre number, 022-3031-0900. On sending a query, commuters will immediately receive a response seeking additional information. Based on the information, the commuter will be contacted by Mumbai Metro One Call Centre for further assistance. This facility will be actively available between 6.30 am and 10.30 pm and Mumbai Metro One will provide resolution of all queries within 72 hours of receipt,” the spokesperson added.

Talking about the concessional passes for the Red Line 7 and Yellow Line 2A for senior citizens, students and the differently abled, a spokesperson said, “Frequent travellers from these categories can now avail of a special benefit of a flat 25 per cent base fare concession on the purchase of 45 trip/60 trip passes through the Mumbai One card. This facility is extended to citizens above 65 years, students studying till Std XII and people with permanent disabilities.”

The spokesperson added, “All these concessions can be availed on new and earlier purchased Mumbai One cards after furnishing the required set of documents at any counter at stations of Metro lines 2A and 7. All these trips shall be prepaid and have a validity of 30 days.”

