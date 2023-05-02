Breaking News
Why is PM Modi silent when his party people abuse me: Uddhav Thackeray
Haji Ali Dargah Trust issues public advisory for visitors during high tides
Mumbai reports 61 Covid-19 cases, active tally now at 930
Mumbai: Father-son duo who shot dead 22-year-old woman in Mankhurd held
BJP manifesto for Karnataka 'development-centric': PM Modi
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Customer care service concessional passes for Metro commuters

Mumbai: Customer care service, concessional passes for Metro commuters

Updated on: 02 May,2023 07:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Former facility is for Line 1 patrons; latter is for Line 7, 2A’s elderly, differently abled users

Mumbai: Customer care service, concessional passes for Metro commuters

A Metro train on Blue Line 1 in 2020. File Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Customer care service, concessional passes for Metro commuters
x
00:00

Various sops and services were announced for Metro commuters on the occasion of Maharashtra Day on Monday. A WhatsApp-based customer care service has been announced for Blue Line 1 (Ghatkopar-Versova) where commuters can give feedback, ask queries and make complaints. All questions will be answered within 72 hours. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, meanwhile, announced concessional passes on the Red Line 7 and Yellow Line 2A for special categories, including senior citizens, students and the differently abled. Red Lines 7 and 2A are operated by the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd, an organisation formed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to operate and maintain Metro lines.


The Reliance Infrastructure-promoted Blue Line 1 said they were happy to dedicate a quick-response customer care service made available through the popular application. “Since its inception, Mumbai Metro One has been offering customer care at stations and via its call centre (022-30310900), e-mail (customercare@reliancemumbaimetro.com) and social media. In addition to the above, commuters will now be able to get a faster response (immediate acknowledgement) from Mumbai Metro One when reached via WhatsApp,” a spokesperson said.



Also Read: Mumbai: BMC’s P-South ward installs solar power project on rooftop


“Mumbaikars can send a WhatsApp message query to 9930310900 from any location. For the ease of commuters, Mumbai Metro One has arranged to place QR codes at all customer care counters at stations for easy scanning to reach the Mumbai Metro One WhatsApp page. The WhatsApp number is very similar to our call centre number, 022-3031-0900. On sending a query, commuters will immediately receive a response seeking additional information. Based on the information, the commuter will be contacted by Mumbai Metro One Call Centre for further assistance. This facility will be actively available between 6.30 am and 10.30 pm and Mumbai Metro One will provide resolution of all queries within 72 hours of receipt,” the spokesperson added.

Talking about the concessional passes for the Red Line 7 and Yellow Line 2A for senior citizens, students and the differently abled, a spokesperson said, “Frequent travellers from these categories can now avail of a special benefit of a flat 25 per cent base fare concession on the purchase of 45 trip/60 trip passes through the Mumbai One card. This facility is extended to citizens above 65 years, students studying till Std XII and people with permanent disabilities.”

The spokesperson added, “All these concessions can be availed on new and earlier purchased Mumbai One cards after furnishing the required set of documents at any counter at stations of Metro lines 2A and 7. All these trips shall be prepaid and have a validity of 30 days.”

May 1
Day announcements were made

mumbai metro mumbai metropolitan region development authority maharashtra day mumbai mumbai news ghatkopar versova

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK