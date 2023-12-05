The dabbawalas, clad in white outfits and Gandhi caps, are a symbol of Mumbai's cultural identity. However, they are struggling to make ends meet due to the pandemic and have faced hardships during the lockdowns.

Mumbai's dabbawalas preparing to deliver lunchboxes/ AFP

Montages in films based in Mumbai recurrently feature a scene of a crowd in motion at a suburban railway station, often picturising grandeur stations like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Even in the crowd, one community could be distinguished and they are the 'dabbawalas'.

