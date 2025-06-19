The decision was taken at a meeting of the Dadar Advanced Locality Management (ALM) held on Sunday, days after a meeting between BMC officials and residents on Friday, which was attended by Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, the Environment Department, and Vinayak Vispute, assistant commissioner of G North ward

Grass-laying work is carried out at Shivaji Park in Dadar as part of the BMC’s dust mitigation plan

In a move meant to curb dust pollution at Shivaji Park, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun laying grass sheets on the ground — but the timing has drawn sharp criticism from residents. Locals say the effort, launched during the monsoon instead of summer, is scientifically flawed and likely to waste public funds. Now, the residents of Dadar and the area around the park have decided to take legal action against the civic body.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Dadar Advanced Locality Management (ALM) held on Sunday, days after a meeting between BMC officials and residents on Friday, which was attended by Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, the Environment Department, and Vinayak Vispute, assistant commissioner of G North ward.

Workers install grass sheets on a trial basis at Shivaji Park; residents have called the experiment mistimed and misleading. Pics/Atul Kamble

Following this, BMC began laying grass on the ground in two test plots — one by “dibbling” (planting small rooted grass pieces), and another using ready-to-lay grass sheets (carpeting). Work began on Monday and Tuesday this week, covering about 200 sq m as part of an experimental trial. But residents are livid, calling the experiment mistimed and misleading.

‘Wrong season and solution’

“What should have been done in April or May is being done now, when grass naturally thrives. The idea was to test whether it could survive the harsh summer. Doing it during monsoon will give inaccurate results and allow BMC to submit a favourable report to the Pollution Control Board and shut the matter,” said ALM member Prakash Belavade.

The move to plant grass was originally recommended by IIT-Bombay, following complaints from residents, walkers and joggers about dust and poor air quality in the area. The study suggested laying indigenous grass that could hold the soil in place. In February, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) directed the BMC to complete the plantation by summer and file a report.

ALM member Dr Suhas Patwardhan said PM10 levels at Shivaji Park have consistently exceeded the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS). “The soil blows across the neighbourhood due to strong winds. The IIT-B report clearly noted this. BMC is again focusing on short-term optics instead of long-term solutions,” he said.

Grass in question

As per the internal progress report updated by the BMC, “Growth (of the grass) begins at temperatures above 15 degrees C, with optimum growth between 24 and 37 degrees C. In winter or during the dry season, the grass becomes dormant and turns brown. Its growth is promoted by full sun and retarded by full shade.” This makes it optimal for Mumbai’s hot summer months.

The grass species selected is Bermuda grass — a fast-growing, drought-resistant species that spreads by creeping roots and is widely used on sports fields. “The problem isn’t with the species,” Belavade said. “It’s with the timing and intention. BMC will now show a monsoon success story, hand out contracts to carpet the entire park, and claim the issue is resolved — only for the dust to return post-monsoon.”

BMC’s response

Vispute, the assistant commissioner, said, “The headquarters has not yet released funds, but based on the residents’ feedback in the meeting, we’ve started the work. We also asked them to suggest alternatives. In the absence of that, we’ve proceeded with the committee’s directive.”