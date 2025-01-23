1,300 flights hit as Delhi shuts airspace for R-Day prep, Mumbai-Delhi flyers face five-day chaos; the closure, from 10.20 am to 12.45 pm until January 26, will affect 665 departures and 671 arrivals at Delhi airport, impacting thousands of passengers

Disruption extends to international flights bound for Toronto, Washington, Tashkent, Kathmandu, Colombo. Representation pic

Mumbai-Delhi travelers brace for 5 days of chaos as Delhi airport closure disrupts 1,300 flights

Over 1,300 flights from various routes to and from Delhi airport to face major disruptions starting Wednesday as Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport will shut its airspace daily for Republic Day preparations. The closure, from 10.20 am to 12.45 pm until January 26, will affect 665 departures and 671 arrivals at Delhi airport, impacting thousands of passengers.

The Mumbai-Delhi sector, one of India’s busiest air routes, is set to face numerous flight cancellations and rescheduling. Delhi airport will see approximately 81-85 departures and 82-87 arrivals affected daily. The disruption extends to international flights bound for Toronto, Washington, Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Kathmandu, and Colombo among other routes.

According to ATC sources, “Closure is necessary for rehearsals, drills, and the flypast ahead of the Republic Day parade. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has informed airlines and passengers about the airspace restrictions.” Delhi Airport has issued a notice stating, “Enhanced security measures are in place at Delhi Airport for your safety. Please plan your journey well and cooperate with our security staff to ensure a smooth and safe experience.” According to sources, “Some flights may be rescheduled instead of being cancelled outright.”

Advice for fliers

A DGCA official in conversation with mid-day has provided advice for passengers during this period.

Here’s what passengers are advised to do:

Stay updated: Ensure your contact details are with the airline to receive flight updates as and when they are released

Avoid the closure period: Book flights outside 10.20 am to 12.45 pm Delhi arrival time to avoid airspace closure impacts

Expect delays: Longer security checks are expected due to heightened safety measures. Flights delayed during the closure period will be accommodated afterwards, affecting subsequent scheduled arrivals

Monitor your flight: Stay on top of any changes via booking platforms or your airline’s updates