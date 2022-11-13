Mumbai: Delisle Bridge is in final stage of completion

Traffic jams at Lower Parel may soon be a thing of the past, as bridge expected to open by April 2023

Delisle bridge shut for repairs in August 2018. Pic/Shadab Khan

Even as commuters have raised a stink over the sudden closure of the “dilapidated” Gokhale Bridge in Andheri, another crucial road link on Western Railway is now nearing completion.

The Delisle Bridge at Lower Parel was demolished four years ago, and is finally in the last stage of completion, after the BMC started construction of the third and last approach road. The bridge is expected to reopen by April 2023.

Delisle Bridge was demolished in August 2018. Motorist and commuters have been facing issues since then.

Also Read: Mumbai: Audit first, says BMC on bridge handovers

“The work of demolition and reconstruction of the third approach has started. The WR launched the girders in the last week of September. They were using this approach for the launching, so the work on the approach started once they handed it over to the BMC,” said senior official from the Bridges Department of the BMC.

The east approach was handed over on October 4 by the WR to the BMC for further dismantling and reconstruction.

With inputs from Rajendra B Aklekar

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal