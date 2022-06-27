Mumbai: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar tests positive for coronavirus

Last week, CM Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had also tested positive for coronavirus

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Pic/PTI

On Monday, amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"I did my test for coronavirus which has come out positive. I am doing good and have been consulting doctors. With your blessings, I will soon defeat coronavirus and resume in your service. Whosoever has come in my contact should get tested immediately," Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, tweeted.

काल मी कोरोनाची चाचणी केली; ती पॉझिटिव्ह आली आहे. माझी प्रकृती चांगली असून मी डॉक्टरांचा सल्ला घेत आहे. आपल्या सर्वांच्या आशीर्वादानं कोरोनाला हरवून लवकरच मी आपल्या सेवेत रुजू होईन. माझ्या संपर्कात आलेल्यांनी काळजी घ्यावी आणि लक्षणं दिसल्यास तत्काळ आपली कोरोना चाचणी करून घ्यावी. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) June 27, 2022

The senior NCP leader, whose party is a key constituent of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, has tested positive for the infection for the second time.

Also Read: Maharashtra political crisis: Uddhav Thackeray hands over portfolios of nine rebel ministers to other ministers

Last week, CM Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had also tested positive for coronavirus.

(with inputs from PTI)