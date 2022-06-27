Mumbai: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar tests positive for coronavirus

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 June,2022 05:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Pic/PTI


On Monday, amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"I did my test for coronavirus which has come out positive. I am doing good and have been consulting doctors. With your blessings, I will soon defeat coronavirus and resume in your service. Whosoever has come in my contact should get tested immediately," Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, tweeted.





The senior NCP leader, whose party is a key constituent of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, has tested positive for the infection for the second time.

Also Read: Maharashtra political crisis: Uddhav Thackeray hands over portfolios of nine rebel ministers to other ministers

Last week, CM Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had also tested positive for coronavirus.

(with inputs from PTI)

