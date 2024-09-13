The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier x 00:00

Safety first

ADVERTISEMENT

A man sporting a helmet peeks out of a local train near Borivali station.

Walking down to Alibaug



Gastropod egg cases and spiral melongena at Alibaug. Pic Courtesy/Kaustubh Warde (right) A map of shores covered by the community across the MMR

With the monsoon receding, the Marine Life of Mumbai community prepares to make a return with its shore walks. This time, they plan to explore a new turf in Alibaug. “The plan was always to cover the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and Alibaug is a part of it. We have documented those shores for our database earlier,” shared (below) Shaunak Modi, project coordinator. From the shores of Erangal, Juhu and Carter Road to Haji Ali, Girgaon Chowpatty, Napean Sea Road and Marine Drive — the community has held public walks at all of these intertidal zones.

On September 19, they will venture on a walk along Mandwa. “Many of our team members have visited it before, but those explorations were for the purpose of data documentation. We have previously held covered Alibaug as part of The Coastwise Festival as well. Now, we wish to begin regular shore walks there as part of our outreach,” he explained. While the biodiversity in Alibaug is similar to the southern shores of Mumbai, Modi believes that intertidal zones never fail to surprise visitors who have a keen eye. “One species that is uncommon in Mumbai but is in plentiful supply at Alibaug is sea pens. They are a type of soft coral. There is going to be a very low tide on September 19, and I hope we get to see one on our walk,” he signed off.

Bombay’s Batman

At Method Kala Ghoda, artist Rohan Joglekar’s new work, (above) Batman appears as Mughal-era Bombay-Bat. “Batman has a few iterations that draw inspiration from other cultural histories. I could see parallels between Mughal miniature paintings and comic books; Mumbai as a metropolis filled in perfectly for the city of Gotham,” Joglekar shared. This artwork is displayed at the gallery as part of its fifth-year anniversary exhibition, Portrait of A Time.

Giving for a cause



Women of the Warli community select sarees from the collection donated during the previous drive

In an attempt to light up the upcoming festivals of Diwali and Dussehra for the women of the Adivasi community in Aarey Colony, Nazareth Foundation has rolled out the seventh edition of its saree drive. “In these times of fast fashion, people do not like to repeat clothes. So, instead of letting their sarees go to waste, they can donate them. We will help these sarees reach women of the Warli community in villages across the city,” shared founder Cassandra Nazareth. While the drive ends on September 30, the foundation will donate the first batch of pre-loved festive clothes on October 2. They will simultaneously host a tribal lunch cooked by the women of the community. Those keen to participate in the donation, or be a part of the tribal lunch can drop a message on 9833250255.

Calling the paps for Bappa



Pic courtesy/Mukesh Parpiani

As citizens flood social media with pictures of Ganeshotsav celebrations, photojournalist Mukesh Parpiani has announced an exhibition for the best clicked pictures this October. “The exhibition is open to all photojournalists. They will be required to email their five best photographs to us on mukesh.ncpa@gmail.com before September 25. The selected pictures will be exhibited at the Dilip Piramal Art Gallery in NCPA,” Parpiani explained, adding the exhibition will feature 70 to 75 such photographs with due credits.

Sign of the times



(Left) The signage on September 3. PIC/Clayton Murzello; (right) the now restored signage. Pic/Shadab Khan

Last week, this page had pointed out how the letter ‘T’ in the word Mount was missing in the signage near the famous Mount Mary Church, particularly at a time when it is being visited by thousands of devotees every day. We are delighted to report that the missing T has since been restored. Since we don’t know whom to thank, it would suffice to say ‘Bless you’.