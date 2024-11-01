Breaking News
Mumbai Police nab Hyderabad woman for luring girls with false promises of film roles
Mumbai Police arrest man claiming to be Bishnoi aide
Domestic dogs could have passed on rabies to jackals, say experts
Mumbai experts say, ‘Voluntary donations key to ending severe blood shortage around Diwali’
Hoax bomb threats: BCAS issues new guidelines to evaluate potential security threats
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Diary Friday Dossier

Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

Updated on: 01 November,2024 09:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team mid-day |

Top

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier
x
00:00

Lead us into light


Lanterns and colourful lamps mark the occasion of Diwali at Tapovan building in Lower Parel. 


Sip stops for Mumbai’s furry friends


A group of puppies nap around a water bowl placed by the NGO
A group of puppies nap around a water bowl placed by the NGO

At Bandra station, when this diarist spotted water bowls placed by the PAL Foundation, we reached out to the NGO. “In the past three years, we’ve distributed over 3,500 bowls across Mumbai and the suburbs,” shared senior police inspector Sudhir Kudalkar, founder of Pure Animal Lover Foundation (PAL). The bowls are donated to rescuers through the foundation’s WhatsApp groups. “We try our best to provide water all year round, and aim to donate water bowls pan-Maharashtra and beyond soon,” concluded Sejal Harsora, rescue and legal coordinator at PAL.

Playing house on Diwali

Ghorpade at the console; the crowd at the celebration. Pics Courtesy/Nishant Patil
Ghorpade at the console (right) the crowd at the celebration. Pics Courtesy/Nishant Patil

The Diwali pahaat (Diwali morning) tradition took a twist at Phadke Road in Dombivli East. With a captive audience of Gen-Zers out celebrating, DJ Krunal Ghorpade aka Kratex brought out his staple house music to the suburbs on Thursday. With his latest track, Taambdi chaamdi going viral, the DJ had no difficulty in getting the crowd to groove. “I have been in Dombivli for a club gig before. The last Diwali pahaat I played in was at Ram Maruti Road in Thane West. Unfortunately, then people were not sure of what house music was. This time, the crowd was fantastic, and their reception stunned me,” said Ghorpade. 

Words from a city’s heart

Poet and Sahitya Akademi Award-winner, Anju Makhija is set to launch her collection of poems and plays titled Changing, Unchanging: New and Selected Poems (1995-2023) on November 12. “The idea was to put together 25 years’ worth of poems that are representative of my works,” Makhija (inset) shared. With award winning-poems such as Pickling Season, and A Farmer’s Ghost leading the line, the collection includes some of her dramatic verses. “The Last Train will be part of the dramatic verse section. In addition, there are 30 to 35 new poems in the collection,” she revealed. Among the additions will be a series of poems built around conversations with teens from the underprivileged section of society. “It is titled Minor Voices, and offers an expression to the children who lack one. The book covers a whole gamut of thoughts rather than a single topic,” she concluded.

What’s next for Darry’s house?

An earlier view of the café interiors
An earlier view of the café interiors

Darry’s House in Bandra West recently shared, in the form of a typewritten script on social media, that the café is going on a break. “To honour the spirit of Bombay and its creators, we decided to pause operations briefly to improve our kitchen and train additional staff,” said founder, Darren Saldanha (left). As for reopening, he shared, “We will reopen, with new offerings, and also be open at night. Stay tuned for this November.”

Room for dessert

The doodle on Eros theatre (right) Patil’s illustration on Diwali crackers. Pics Courtesy/Instagram
The doodle on Eros theatre (right) Patil’s illustration on Diwali crackers. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Is it a cake? Is it a building? No! It’s the iconic Eros Cinema in illustrator Omkar Patil’s new real-life doodle series. “I started seeing familiar shapes in Mumbai’s iconic buildings while walking around the city as a student at Sir JJ School of Art recently. South Mumbai’s Art Deco and Gothic architecture has always fascinated me, and the cherry on the cake in the doodle is a nod to the recently completed renovation efforts,” shared Patil, who has also released a Diwali-special doodle highlighting the perils of bursting loud firecrackers in the city.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mumbai Diary Mumbai Diary update Mumbai Dossier Mumbai Dossier update mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK