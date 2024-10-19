Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: Photo of Zeeshan Siddique found on phone of accused arrested by cops
Mumbai: Hand, foot, and mouth disease on rise in city
Mumbai: The mystery of disappearing Juhu strays
Kandivli road rage: Auto drivers, bikers assault each other
Mumbai weather updates: Prepare for rainy weekend, forecasters say
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Derailment at King Point shut all lines last night

Maharashtra: Derailment at 'King Point' shut all lines last night

Updated on: 19 October,2024 12:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

The train movement was affected not only at Kalyan but also at Kasara and Karjat section bringing trains to a grinding halt on both sections of Pune and Nashik corridors

Maharashtra: Derailment at 'King Point' shut all lines last night

Representational Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Derailment at 'King Point' shut all lines last night
x
00:00

The derailment of a suburban local train affected a large number of passengers as it occurred on a crucial point termed 'King Point' in railway lingo. The train movement was affected not only at Kalyan but also at Kasara and Karjat section bringing trains to a grinding halt on both sections of Pune and Nashik corridors.


"The locals on both sides were affected as the derailment of the state coach had happened on point number 148 at Kasara and of Kalyan platform number 2 which is a king point. The Karjat direction movement was restored after about an hour and the mail Express trains which were obstructing the movement of relief trains were diverted via Karjat Lonavala Pune Daund and back to Manmad," CR chief spokesperson Dr Swapnil Nila said.


A suburban local train derailed at Kalyan station platform on Friday evening. No injuries have been reported in the incident. 


The incident occurred at platform number 2. The train was heading to CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) when one coach went off the track and derailed. There is no injury to anyone.

The rerailment was completed at 12.20 am and an empty local train started from the derailment site at  12:40 am and cleared the affected platform-2 at 12:42 am.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

central railway maharashtra karjat pune nashik news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK