The train movement was affected not only at Kalyan but also at Kasara and Karjat section bringing trains to a grinding halt on both sections of Pune and Nashik corridors

The derailment of a suburban local train affected a large number of passengers as it occurred on a crucial point termed 'King Point' in railway lingo. The train movement was affected not only at Kalyan but also at Kasara and Karjat section bringing trains to a grinding halt on both sections of Pune and Nashik corridors.

"The locals on both sides were affected as the derailment of the state coach had happened on point number 148 at Kasara and of Kalyan platform number 2 which is a king point. The Karjat direction movement was restored after about an hour and the mail Express trains which were obstructing the movement of relief trains were diverted via Karjat Lonavala Pune Daund and back to Manmad," CR chief spokesperson Dr Swapnil Nila said.

The rerailment was completed at 12.20 am and an empty local train started from the derailment site at 12:40 am and cleared the affected platform-2 at 12:42 am.