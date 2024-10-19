A suburban train derailed on Friday at Kalyan station in Thane district, some 60 kilometres from here, while entering a platform, though there was no report of anyone getting injured

Train services were restored at 12:40 am after a suburban train derailed at Kalyan station in Thane district on Friday night, causing disruptions on the Central Railway’s mainline, CR's Mumbai division DRM said in a Mumbai local train updates.

Train Services have been restored at 00:40 hrs. https://t.co/PpzkKmagLm — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) October 18, 2024

A suburban train derailed on Friday at Kalyan station in Thane district, some 60 kilometres from here, while entering a platform, though there was no report of anyone getting injured, an official said.

The Titwala-CSMT train derailed on platform number 2 at around 9:00 pm, leading to disruptions on the mainline, he said.

"There is no report of injury to anyone. The rear coach derailed when the train was at slow speed since it was about to halt at platform number 2," Central Railway chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila said in a Mumbai local train updates.

In a message on X, CR's Mumbai division DRM said, "Due to technical issues, mainline services are running behind schedule. Inconvenience is regretted."

Kalyan is one of Central Railway's busiest junctions and is a major halt for suburban and long-distance trains.

Incidentally, on Sunday, a train had derailed just outside the EMU Carshed at Western Railway's Mumbai Central Station. It led to the cancellation of several suburban trains since the down slow line was infringed by the derailed coaches.

Two coaches of empty local train derail

Two coaches of an empty local train derailed while entering a car shed from Mumbai Central, affecting operations on the Western Railway on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

There were no reports of any injuries as the train was empty when it derailed around 12.10 pm, said Vineet Abhishek, chief public relations officer of Western Railway.

The derailment severely affected the suburban services as the slow track towards Dadar was blocked, he said.

"The slow track towards Dadar between Churchgate and Mumbai Central is blocked. However, trains are being diverted to the fast line between these two stations to ensure continued operations," the official said.

At least 60 services were cancelled and many others were delayed due to the derailment.

The coaches were re-railed nearly three-and-a-half hours which were blocking both down slow line and the track leading to the Mahalaxmi carshed from the southern end, said a Western Railway spokesperson.

The services on the down slow line were restored around 5.35 pm, about two hours after re-railing the coaches, he said.

(With inputs from Agencies)