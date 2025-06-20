While an extended vacation in Bali might sound like a daydream, Andheri-based musician Mayur Jumani is itching to fly out of the seaside getaway. Following the volcanic eruption in Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki, Jumani is one of the many tourists tackling flight cancellations

Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Under-cover duties

Umbrellas came to the rescue as the constabulary force of Mumbai Police continued duties amidst erratic rainfall in Chunabhatti

Sounds from Bali



Mayur Jumani in Bali (right) Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki. Pic/AFP

‘I must visit BNHS someday’



Maruti Chitampalli (left) and Kishor Rithe in Solapur. PIC COURTESY/KISHOR RITHE

India’s forests lost an enduring, unabashed voice with the passing of veteran wildlife conservationist and author Maruti Chitampalli. The 93-year-old Padma Shri awardee breathed his last at his residence in Solapur on Wednesday. Reminiscing about his time with Chitampalli, Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) director Kishor Rithe recalled old ties between Chitampalli and Mumbai’s own Bird Man, Dr Salim Ali. Chitampalli had first written to Dr Ali in the early 1960s seeking guidance in ornithology.

(From left) Dr Salim Ali, Dr Abhishek Satam. FILE PICS

In 2023, Rithe visited his residence in Solapur with copies of their correspondence. “He was elated to see the letters once again. He expressed how happy he was to see a young naturalist heading the BNHS. ‘I must come to BNHS someday,’ he told me. But considering his health, I knew that this would not be possible,” Rithe shared. While many young Mumbai-based naturalists’ hopes to meet Chitampalli will remain unfulfilled, those like zoo biologist Dr Abhishek Satam of the Mumbai Zoo will carry his ideology forward. “Chitampalli ji maintained a fine balance between his duties at the Forest Department and on-field with young naturalists. His life itself is a lesson,” he shared.

That’s bananas!



The young monkey during recovery (right) The rescued monkey meets his partner on Day 100. PIC COURTESY/RAWW

It’s a century to remember for Shoora, a one-day-old bonnet macaque rescued from a Bhandup residential complex. Shoora recently concluded a miraculous 100-day recovery under the wings of the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare. “Her mother was found dead, possibly due to electrocution. Shoora’s journey wasn’t a walk in the park. After multiple foster mothers abandoned her, we finally integrated her with rescued monkeys her own age,” shared founder Pawan Sharma. A video set to Ed Sheeran’s new vlog-style music video Sapphire now memorialises the bonnet macaque’s journey online. “The overpopulation of monkeys has become a menace during the monsoon. Bamboo scaffolding has mushroomed across the city and people still throw caution to the wind and feed these wild animals. We need a serious awareness and policy overhaul to tackle the menace,” Sharma added.

Delicious jugalbandis in Malaysia



Varun Rajasekharan of TAL FRY. PIC COURTESY/Yeashu Yuvraj on Instagram

Sarawak Cultural Village in Malaysia will be in for an Indian classical spread this weekend. Mumbai-based The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) recently revealed Hindustani-Carnatic fusion collective TAL FRY’s debut at the popular Rainforest World Music Festival (June 20-22). “We believe this is just the beginning of a new era, where Indian music in all its diversity finds the recognition it truly deserves on the world stage,” shared Rakesh Nigam, CEO, IPRS. We’re told the three-day long festival will include craft-displays, workshops and even traditional Malaysian fare. But our eyes, understandably, are on the deliciously named TAL FRY.

A win at Annecy



A moment from the animated short film. Pic Courtesy/Studio Eeksaurus Youtube

Suresh Eriyat is a happy man. His animated short, Desi Oon, won the Jury award at the recently concluded Annecy International Animation Film Festival. Based on the life of the pastoral artisan community across India, the film dives into the journey of Indian wool. “We started a conversation about the film in 2022, with the Centre for Pastoralism. It has now been selected to be archived at the Museum of Modern Art, so it is a delight,” Eriyat told this diarist