The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

That’s my jam

A band member rests with his drumset laid out at Century Bazaar in Prabhadevi

Where donation and devotion do meet



A section of the blood donation app

Donation is donation and devotion is devotion and sometimes, the twain do meet. As the festival draws to a close, Ganesh Mandals can participate in a special competition. Mandals up for that need to download the free Sanjeevani Blood Group Registry App from the Google Play Store and register. Mandal volunteers can then urge devotees to sign up as prospective donors by downloading the app and filling in details, including the Mandal code given at the time of registration. This contest has been conceptualised by Wockhardt Foundation and enables blood banks to connect with registered donors at just one click in emergencies. Prospective donors receive a notification and can donate blood immediately, depending on availability. The Foundation has recognised the huge potential of devotees who can form a substantial blood donor base. This newspaper had earlier featured a prominent Mandal who had tied up with a hospital to raise awareness about organ donation and urging devotees to pledge their organs. Now, this is yet another sterling initiative. Give to live: this life giving donation is the highest form of prayer to the Divine. We have no doubt even Ganeshji agrees. For registration and information, call 8169374092 or mail sanjivanibloodapp@gmail.

Moving out of Colaba



A view of the Colaba gallery. FILE PIC/SHADAB KHAN

Colaba’s art scene might see a literal shift next month. The art gallery Chatterjee & Lal will move out of Kamal Mansions after an almost two-decade long stay. “We are not moving too far, just up to Horniman Circle.

We have been here for the last 18 years, and it felt like the right time,” shared gallerist Mortimer Chatterjee. With the move being in the works for the last couple of months, the gallery will host their last art night on September 11. “We will take a few months to fully shift to the new venue. The new space will be ready to open by the end of the year,” Chatterjee confirmed to this diarist.

Laila comes home

Shiraz Ahmad with Laila. PIC COURTESY/SHIRAZ AHMAD

After 104 days of searching, Shiraz Ahmad got the call he had been hoping for on Thursday — Laila had been located. The indie dog, who was well known for lounging outside Jio World Mall in BKC, had allegedly been relocated on May 21. Ahmad, who runs the NGO Humanity World Foundation, launched an all-out search for Laila, managing after some effort to register an FIR at the BKC police station. His constant appeals on social media bore fruit and on Thursday, Laila was spotted at IC Colony, Borivli, by a Facebook contact. “I learnt that after the FIR was filed, she was shifted from Sanpada to Borivli,” Ahmad told mid-day. His relief and joy are palpable, and we hope Laila as well as other community indies stay safe and sound.

Different tunes

The alternative is trending now, and Andheri-based art studio Harkat is keeping up. The space will join hands with Alt Shows to platform an alternative arts festival, Alti Palti. Slated for 2026, the festival will be held across different venues, shared Michaela Talwar (right), co-founder, AltShows. “It will feature artists from various backgrounds specialising in a mix of book-binding, painting, filmmaking, etc. There’s no restriction. We want to broaden horizons for artists,” she told this diarist.

On Wednesdays, we go green



Participants at the clean-up drive on Juhu Beach. PIC COURTESY/CMCA

Five hundred students, alongside their teachers, and volunteers from Bengaluru-based Children’s Movement for Civic Awareness (CMCA) gave Juhu Beach a squeaky-clean makeover on September 3. Among plastic waste, bottles, and non-biodegradable items, the gloved changemakers were met with a familiar sight. “The clean-up coincided with the days following visarjan in Mumbai. We found some idols washed up on the shore. It was difficult to discern if they were Plaster of Paris (PoP) or eco-friendly idols,” Prachi Gupta, senior program associate, CMCA, revealed to this diarist. “We all enjoyed Ganeshotsav, but now it is our duty to clean the beaches. I will tell my family to use clay idols next year,” a student shared with us. With the Juhu mission accomplished, the group is eyeing Girgaon Chowpatty for their next drive on September 9. “Getting hands-on is also a great way to teach children about waste segregation,” Gupta reminded us.