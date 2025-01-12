The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

Monday blues

A duo lays out pairs of washed blue denim jeans to dry at Dhobi Ghat in Mahalaxmi

The high life in Dombivli



A moment from the Powai highlining act. Such feats are performed by professionals and are not to be replicated without expert guidance

Up above the world so high, like a diamond in the sky, is how you might spot professional highliners (a discipline akin to tightrope walking) of the Slackistan collective this Thursday in Dombivli. After staging a 13-floor-high spectacle in Powai in 2022, the group is all set to walk the tightrope at the Holy Angels High School in Dombivli East. “We have been conducting extensive recces, and have acquired all permissions from the private property owners as well as local police authorities. While highlining outdoors is an entirely different challenge, urban highlining has its own charm. We have limited ourselves to a height of 60 ft this time to ensure a safe and sound walk,” revealed group member Akshay Dange.

Between the lines

Bengaluru-based Bhasha Centre is back with its fifth volume of Hear, Here — rehearsed readings of works by young directors. While the event, to be held at Harkat Studios in Andheri, is open to all, the readings will be a treat for theatre students and theatre makers looking to explore the artform beyond the stage. On four select days between today and February 17, directors will showcase readings of works, including Mahanirvan by Satish Alekar and Fat Pig by Neil LaBute. “We started the series two years ago to give theatre makers a chance to present their plays without worrying about logistics like lights, staging and ticketing,” shared Vivek Madan (inset), executive director, Bhasha Centre.

From Marseille to Mumbai



(From left) A section from L’Arrivée des pêcheurs au quai St. Jean by Andre Marius Guindon; Bhatia’s recreation featuring Koli fisherwomen. PICS COURTESY/KRIPA BHATIA

It is true that one can never really take away Mumbai from a Mumbaikar. During a recent workshop trip to Marseille in France, city-based illustrator Kripa Bhatia (right) found the inspiration to reimagine a French painting into an artwork rooted in the culture of Mumbai. “When I saw the painting L’Arrivée des pêcheurs au quai St. Jean at the Musée d’Histoire deMarseille museum, I immediately thought of the Koli fisherwomen back home,” Bhatia shared with this diarist. Involved in documenting the lives of Mumbai’s indigenous inhabitants, Bhatia’s painting depicts a group of fisherwomen carrying baskets filled with bombil, instead of sardines, as depicted in the original painting by artist Andre Marius Guindon.

Love is all around



Khushi Ganatra (in brown) at a previous meeting with the community

All is fair in love and war, except it’s not. “Dating is considerably more challenging as an individual with locomotor disabilities. I realised this when I dipped my toes in the dating pool recently,” Khushi Ganatra, PwD (People with Disabilities) rights activist, told this diarist. That’s about to change now with Ganatra’s new inclusive dating initiative, Lovable 2025. In collaboration with PwD welfare community We Can Club, an inclusive dating event will be organised on February 9, just in time for Valentine’s Day on February 14. “Everyone has the right to find love and care in their own ways in this world. The event is open to anyone who wants to join us, and not just members of the PwD community. Isn’t that what true inclusivity means?” Ganatra added. While the venue for the event is still being finalised, Ganatra confirmed that an accessible venue on the Andheri-Ghatkopar route will be chosen for convenience. Those keen to find love with an open mind can log on to @wecan_club_ to register.

CSMVS’s birthday resolutions



A rangoli marks the (right) Museum’s 103rd anniversary. FILE PIC

It’s a 103 cheers for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya where celebrations on January 10 marked 103 years since the heritage landmark opened its doors as a museum to the general public in Mumbai. In addition to a vibrant rangoli inspired by its facade, the Museum has already jotted down its checklist for the 104th year.

Giving us a sneak peek into the plans, Joyoti Roy (inset), head of strategy and marketing, revealed, “The focus is on the structure and its upkeep this year. A new book that traces the history of this intricate architectural marvel is in the works.” Visitors can also keep an eye out for the second part of the Ancient Sculptures series which will put a spotlight on the Harappan Civilisation this time. “In addition to these major plans, we will aim to step up our educational programming and launch some satellite projects around the new Mumbai Gallery at the Museum,” Roy told this diarist.