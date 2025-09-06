Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

A large pookolam (floral rangoli) created by the All Mumbai Malayali Association (AMMA) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus for Onam, pays tribute to victims of the 26/11 terrorist attack. The railway station was the first location targeted by the terrorists and witnessed the loss of 58 of the 175 victims in 2008

Hula hoops for Bappa’s farewell



Shivani Dhopawkar (centre) performs with her students at the Ganesh pandal. Pic courtesy/Coconutcha Raja

THE Coconutcha Raja Ganesh pandal in Andheri West witnessed something different on August 31 as five hula hoop performers put on a spirited performance for Bappa. Shivani Dhopawkar, founder of Hulahoop Academy at Charni Road, led the performance with her students. Dhopawkar told this diarist, “I was invited by the pandal, and decided to take it up with four of my students. Their parents were thrilled to watch.” She added, “It was a new vibe for me as I performed with my students for the first time. We first performed to songs and then, to a dhol, going along with the parade. I have done many solo Ganpati performances before, and wanted to do something different this time to bring a cultural element to it.”

Babasaheb in Brazil



Exhibits from the artist’s show in Brazil. PIC COURTESY/PRABHAKAR KAMBLE

He travelled all over the world, and his lessons are finding their way to remote corners. Dr BR Ambedkar’s words, visuals, and influences will be part of the curatorial exhibition, Monsoon, by the informal artist group, Metta Pracrutti at the 36th Biennale of Sao Paulo this year. The works by 10 distinct artists explore themes of identity, resistance, and power relations. Curated by city-based artist Prabhakar Kamble, the group includes Abin Sreedharan KP, Kumari Ranjeeta, Mohamed Mukhtar Kazi, Vikrant Bhise, Sagar Kamble and others. Among the works is Waghmare’s film on the painter and researcher Yashwant Kamble. “This is a unique exhibition that seeks to bring the experiences of the marginalised communities in India to a new audience,” the filmmaker said.

Twice the delight for Poornima

(From left) The exterior of the main restaurant; a view of the new outlet next door. PIC COURTESY/Special Arrangement

Fort’s Poornima Restaurant has been a go-to for foodies in search of their South Indian fix. From this diarist to Anil Ambani, the space has served every patron, and now is expanding its operations to a new next door walk-in. The new eatery opened on September 1 and is located just next door. “The menu will mostly remain South Indian only, as before. But the new outlet has not yet become a full-fledged restaurant,” Pramod Nayak, owner, told this diarist. He added, “At present, opening hours are 11 am to 4 pm, but as I gather more staff, working hours will definitely be extended. We are looking to expand it further in a month’s time.”

Belarus beckons young Indians



The students with peers in Belarus

In a heartwarming international exchange, 24 children from Sampark Orphanage and Lily English Medium School, Bhaje-Malavali near Lonavala, were hosted by the National Children’s Centre Zubrenok in Belarus this August at the invitation of the country’s President. The Belarusian government sponsored the 11-day trip, where the students explored Minsk, visited World War II memorials, toured Mir Castle, and participated in cultural, educational, and recreational activities designed to build friendships between Indian and Belarusian children. For many of these children, it was their first journey outside India. “This is the best trip in my life, and I will never forget it. Before this, I only travelled around my region. The country amazed me with its beauty, friendly and caring people,” said 15-year-old Anjali. The delegation returned to India with glowing smiles, carrying unforgettable memories and strengthened cultural bonds between Maharashtra and Belarus.