Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Govt sanctions new suburban corridor between Pune Lonavala

Maharashtra: Govt sanctions new suburban corridor between Pune, Lonavala

Updated on: 05 September,2025 09:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar , Archana Dahiwal | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com mailbag@mid-day.com

According to a blueprint accessed by mid-day, the new alignment will run on the Up side of the existing line, with a speed potential of 110 kmph and automatic signalling. A total of 17 stations will be covered, including key junctions like Talegaon (TGN), Chinchwad (CCH), and Shivajinagar

Maharashtra: Govt sanctions new suburban corridor between Pune, Lonavala

There are approximately 42 suburban (local) trains running daily between Pune and Lonavala. File Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Govt sanctions new suburban corridor between Pune, Lonavala
x
00:00

The 64-km suburban rail stretch between Pune and Lonavala is in for a massive infrastructure push, with the Maharashtra government sanctioning a parallel dedicated suburban line with complete station makeovers and commuter-friendly facilities.

According to a blueprint accessed by mid-day, the new alignment will run on the Up side of the existing line, with a speed potential of 110 kmph and automatic signalling. A total of 17 stations will be covered, including key junctions like Talegaon (TGN), Chinchwad (CCH), and Shivajinagar (SVJR), in addition to the existing Pune-Lonavala main line, a senior official from the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC), which has made the designs, said.

Bridges, FOBs, and ROBs


The project includes two new rail bridges, two road bridges, and 117 minor bridges. Ten road-over-bridges (ROBs) already exist, but four of them will need rebuilding or modification as per the new line alignment. All 16 level crossings will be eliminated, replaced by road overbridges or road underbridges.

Tushar Shinde, member, Smart City Advisory Committee; (right) Anand Panase, member, Pimpri Chinchwad Citizens Forum
Tushar Shinde, member, Smart City Advisory Committee; (right) Anand Panase, member, Pimpri Chinchwad Citizens Forum

"Commuters will see big changes in accessibility — 15 existing FOBs [foot overbridges] are also set for modification, while seven brand new FOBs will be added at stations like Khadki, Talegaon, and Shivajinagar. Three mid-section FOBs are also planned,” the official added.

Other details

Land acquisition to the tune of 69 hectares has been earmarked. To support the expanded operation, the plan provides for 297 residential quarters across categories and dedicated offices for engineering, electrical, signalling, and mechanical wings, besides an RRI (Route Relay Interlocking) control building.

With Lonavala-Pune locals already running packed, the new line — essentially an independent suburban corridor — is expected to give a huge breather to lakhs of daily commuters. “A fourth line in addition to the existing ones will finally separate suburban traffic from long-distance trains. Delays, crossings, and congestion on this key stretch should come down significantly,” another senior railway official confirmed.

Present services

There are approximately 42 suburban (local) trains running daily between Pune and Lonavala, with a total of 17 suburban trains operating on the Pune-Lonavala route. “For Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad commuters, who often struggle to even enter coaches during peak hours, this could be the game-changer they have been waiting for,” he added.

Voices from Pune

The state government’s decision to extend the Pune-Lonavala third and fourth railway line has been welcomed by commuters and citizen representatives, many of whom have been raising this demand for decades.

For the Panase family from Nigdi-Pradhikaran, this development carries special significance. The late Krishna Vittal Panase, who served in the Central Railway’s sales and marketing department between 1968 and 1980, had first submitted a proposal to the Central government, highlighting the future need for additional lines on the Pune-Lonavala route. However, his efforts went unheard at that time. 

His son, Anand Panase, continued the pursuit after his father’s retirement, making several follow-ups with local leaders and former Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu. Despite pushing for nearly a decade, he only received assurances and eventually had to pause his efforts.

Speaking to mid-day, Anand Panase said, “It is a good thing that the government has finally realised the importance of the third and fourth line. My only request is that they should strictly adhere to the deadline for completing the work. The number of Pune-Lonavala commuters has multiplied, and during the pandemic, when local services were reduced, students and workers suffered a lot.” Panase, also a member of the Pimpri Chinchwad Citizens Forum, added that the forum had repeatedly raised transport concerns of the twin cities with authorities.

Tushar Shinde, member, Smart City Advisory Committee, also welcomed the decision, saying, “This is a very positive move for Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Lonavala residents. What is important now is swift execution. Several high-rise projects are coming up along the Mumbai-Pune highway. The third and fourth railway lines were necessary to cater to this growing population. Thousands of students travel daily to Talegaon, Naval, and Lonavala for education, and many cannot afford high travel costs.”

