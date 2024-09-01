Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Shadab Khan

Mumbai Ki Barbie, Arabian sea ka paani…

A woman gets snapped during a professional photo shoot at Versova beach.

Name game in English cricket



Pacer Oliver Stone

The current England cricket team are a treat to fans who are tickled by names of cricketers. The outfit which are combating the visiting Sri Lankan team at Lord’s, the spiritual headquarters of cricket in London, now have a Stone. Pacer Oliver is making a comeback to the Test team after a three-year gap. He claimed 10 wickets in his previous three Tests. What’s funny is that Stone replaced Wood (Mark) in the team for the ongoing second Test after England won the first game at Manchester by five wickets. So now, England are led by a Pope (Ollie), bolstered by Root (Joe), flow like a Brook (Harry), decorated with Potts (Matthew) and could well be a Stone’s throw away from a series win over the Lankans.

Pune Royal Turf Club gets a makeover

Who doesn’t love horse racing? The cheering, the suspense, and the sturdy horses taking over the lawn create the most exciting atmosphere. The Royal Western India Turf Club in Pune has given a home to this enthralling activity and rich sporting history of India for generations. Recently, the venue went through a face-lift, thanks to Michelle and Yohan Poonawala. The two not only donated a generous amount to spruce up the place but Michelle also participated in the redesigning of the venue. “For me it was important to restore the club to its original glory. The dazzling chandeliers, high wooden ceilings give the club an ‘old world’ charm with a modern touch,” she said.



Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

This year Mumbai wants to make sure that we remember to create safe spaces for women. This was evident when our photographer spotted a poster placed strategically behind the shoulders of Ganesha. The Vile Parlecha Vighnaharta Mandal in Parle West was seen carrying Bappa’s murti with the poster begging the question that has been on most lips, “God, what was her fault?”

Fiction turns into fact



Readers check out new titles at Fictionary, which opened on Saturday at 32nd Road, Bandra West. PICS/ADITI HARALKAR

In an age of ebooks, this diarist was pleasantly surprised to discover a new brick-and-mortar bookstore opening in a Bandra West bylane. What’s more, the store’s shelves are filled solely with fiction. Anup Nair, proprietor of the store aptly titled Fictionary, says, “For me, the joy of reading lies entirely in fiction. Only fiction can give you that escape and relaxation.



Anup Nair

But in the corporate world-driven Mumbai, fiction is not taken seriously. I wanted a space where I could change that.” The store is done up in greens and dark wood, evoking serene, mystical woods. “I wanted to build a place where people could get away and experience fantasy,” says Nair. Fictionary is more of a passion project, but he is confident that the bookstore-cum-cafe is a solid business model too. “What makes us unique is our deep dive into the subcategories of fiction—we have separate shelves for slice of life, magical realism, queer fiction, and so on,” he says. Read on, we say!

Drophead is drop dead gorgeous

It is a big deal on wheels for India. Nishant Dossa, vintage car connoisseur and collector took third prize at the recent 73rd Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Pebble Beach is in California, USA. Dossa’s “looking like a wow” as they say, 1939 Lagonda V12 Drophead Coupe glided in at third place in the ‘J2: European Classic Touring Late’ category. He becomes the first Indian to win in the class at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Nishant and father Nitin, are a huge part of the high rollers, the vintage car circuit in India. “What we need is a real push from the government, making it smoother to bring in cars from overseas,” says Nitin Dossa. “We would really like to see a vintage car museum in India.”