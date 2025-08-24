Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Time for reflection

An itinerant mirror vendor at Khar gives his wares a final polish before heading out to sell them.

Call to the Finnish

Deputy Consul General of Finland Dr Eva Nilsson (extreme right) at the College Counselling Summit

At the International Career and College Counselling (IC3) Summit in Mumbai last week, Finland made a strong pitch to Indian students, inviting them to consider the Nordic nation as their next study destination. Representatives emphasised that the country is not only safe and affordable but also offers a wide range of options. “Finland is attractive as a destination because our education is high quality. We have a lot of affordable degree options compared to many other countries,” Dr Eva Nilsson, Deputy Consul General explained. With over 600 degree programmes taught entirely in English, the choices are broad.

Among Indian students, science and technology courses top the list. “STEM, ICT and tech are very popular,” Dr Nilsson noted. With internship opportunities, applied sciences universities linked directly to industry, and an active start-up culture, students often find pathways into the workforce. “I know Indians who have stayed after their studies and opened their own start-ups there,” she added.

High scores at Esports World Cup

Nihal Sarin (left) with Animesh Agarwal

India has been trying to make a mark on the global gaming stage, and with the Esports World Cup 2025 (EWC) in Riyadh, Mumbai team S8UL went console-to-console with the world’s best.

The only Indian team picked for the Club Partner Program, S8UL, made it count by storming into the grand finals of Apex Legends and grabbing the top 8 spot in Chess and EAFC. Chess prodigy Nihal Sarin walked away with nearly Rs 79 lakh.

“Being the first and only Indian team to be selected among the world’s top 40 esports organisations for the Esports World Cup Club Partner Program is a huge honour not just for S8UL, but for the entire Indian esports ecosystem,” says Animesh Agarwal, aka 8Bit Thug, co-founder and CEO, S8UL Esports. “It was a moment of pride to have Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin, known for his speed and quick decision-making, represent the team. The 10+0 format at EWC complemented his strengths perfectly,” he adds.

Prithvi Shaw decides to be ‘unsocial’

Prithvi Shaw

If there is one cricketer who dislikes social media nowadays, it is Prithvi Shaw, the talented 25-year-old batsman who hasn’t played for India since July 2021.

Shaw is looking to turn a new leaf while he plays for a new state team, Maharashtra after bidding Mumbai goodbye.

“I am just trying to be myself and not really trying to be on social media. Those kinds of distractions, I really don’t like. Nowadays, social media and all that stuft, it’s quite bad, I would say. So, I don’t really use social media. Mentally, it’s kind of peaceful when I’m not using it,” Shaw was quoted as saying in the New Indian Express after he scored a hundred for his new team at the Buchi Babu tournament in Chennai.

This is great news for Shaw fans who can’t wait to see him wear India colours again. Shaw is confident of coming out of his slump. Though this is easier said than done, he has put himself in the best frame of mind to set the pitches on fire again. Remember, we are talking about a 2018 Test debut centurion!

Going P-Pop on Sea Link

Karan Aujla’s much-anticipated album P-Pop Culture, released on Saturday, sparked a vibrant Spotify launch event that same day in Mumbai, where Aujla was joined by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia and rap powerhouse Badshah. Attendees described the atmosphere as electric, honouring Punjabi pop through pulsating beats and heartfelt storytelling. The event was designed for the “top 1 per cent” of Aujla’s followers. Even the Bandra-Worli Sea Link was lit up in tribute, marking the arrival of the new cultural moment.

A timely tale

Lila Karunan

Some encounters are pure privilege. One such is our recent meeting with Lila Karunan who celebrated her 100th birthday in February. “Pudding Aunty”, as she was called by everyone who knew her famed Lila’s Cooking Classes, passed away last week. Four sons, nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, many godchildren, a large extended family, and a legion of friends and admirers are glad we shared her life story in our columnist Meher Marfatia’s city history pages only last month. Rest in peace, Aunty Lila. You’re right there already stirring up a fragrant feast for the angels.