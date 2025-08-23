Following the report, a visit to the station on Friday morning revealed a newly-laid concrete (coba) footpath from Nahur West, giving commuters a smooth entry to the platform. Plans are underway to set up a ticket window and foot overbridge at the Bhandup end

Earlier, access to the platform was difficult due to broken tiles, lack of fencing and the absence of proper steps. PICS/SHRIKANT KHUPERKAR

The situation at Nahur station has improved significantly, following mid-day’s report on a six-month delay in work on the double-discharge platform at Nahur station, and the inconvenience faced by commuters at the Bhandup end (west side) due to broken tiles, lack of fencing, hurdles near the escalator and absence of proper steps.

A visit to the station on Friday morning revealed a newly-laid concrete (coba) footpath from Nahur West, giving commuters a smooth entry to the platform. Plans are underway to set up a ticket window and foot overbridge at the Bhandup end. A banner has also been put up, informing passengers about the ongoing work and directing them to use the diversion route.



The area after the work was carried out

Vidya Patil, residing near Bhandup police station, said, “We have no objection to the development of Nahur station, but earlier it was very difficult to pass through — sometimes only two people could squeeze through at once — and the tiles were broken. Now, at least we can reach the platform without hurdles. Let’s see how the west side looks after the work is completed.”

Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh

Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh president Madhu Kotian thanked this mid-day reporter for continuously following up with the railway authorities and the contractor. “After the story was published, the contractor worked much faster, put up proper signage, and made the area look good,” he said.

Amey Inamdar, a student from Bhandup West, said, “I take the train daily from platform No. 2 at Nahur. Earlier, work on both the steps and the escalator was incomplete, and walking during peak hours was a nightmare… it felt like a circus. Now, even though both works are not yet done, at least we can walk properly, which is a big relief during the monsoon.”

Regular commuter Ramya Poojary, who travels from Nahur to Vikhroli, said, “This is a very good improvement. The double-discharge facility will make the travel experience much better.” When contacted, the chief public relations officer of Central Railway said he would get in touch with the department concerned to find out how many months it will take to complete the remaining work.

Voices

Madhu Kotian, president, Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh

‘After the story was published, the contractor worked much faster, put up proper signage, and made the area look good’

Ramya Poojary, commuter

‘‘The double-discharge facility will make the travel experience much better’

Amey Inamdar, student

‘‘Now, even though both works are not yet done, at least we can walk properly’

Vidya Patil, Bhandup resident

‘‘Earlier it was very difficult to pass through — sometimes only two people could squeeze through at once — and the tiles were broken’