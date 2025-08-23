Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Mid Day Impact Six month delayed Nahur platform work sees improvement commuters relieved

Mumbai | Mid-Day Impact: Six-month delayed Nahur platform work sees improvement, commuters relieved

Updated on: 23 August,2025 09:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shrikant Khuperkar | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Following the report, a visit to the station on Friday morning revealed a newly-laid concrete (coba) footpath from Nahur West, giving commuters a smooth entry to the platform. Plans are underway to set up a ticket window and foot overbridge at the Bhandup end

Mumbai | Mid-Day Impact: Six-month delayed Nahur platform work sees improvement, commuters relieved

Earlier, access to the platform was difficult due to broken tiles, lack of fencing and the absence of proper steps. PICS/SHRIKANT KHUPERKAR

Listen to this article
Mumbai | Mid-Day Impact: Six-month delayed Nahur platform work sees improvement, commuters relieved
x
00:00

The situation at Nahur station has improved significantly, following mid-day’s report on a six-month delay in work on the double-discharge platform at Nahur station, and the inconvenience faced by commuters at the Bhandup end (west side) due to broken tiles, lack of fencing, hurdles near the escalator and absence of proper steps.

The situation at Nahur station has improved significantly, following mid-day’s report on a six-month delay in work on the double-discharge platform at Nahur station, and the inconvenience faced by commuters at the Bhandup end (west side) due to broken tiles, lack of fencing, hurdles near the escalator and absence of proper steps.

A visit to the station on Friday morning revealed a newly-laid concrete (coba) footpath from Nahur West, giving commuters a smooth entry to the platform. Plans are underway to set up a ticket window and foot overbridge at the Bhandup end. A banner has also been put up, informing passengers about the ongoing work and directing them to use the diversion route.



The area after the work was carried out
The area after the work was carried out


Vidya Patil, residing near Bhandup police station, said, “We have no objection to the development of Nahur station, but earlier it was very difficult to pass through — sometimes only two people could squeeze through at once — and the tiles were broken. Now, at least we can reach the platform without hurdles. Let’s see how the west side looks after the work is completed.”

Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh 

Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh president Madhu Kotian thanked this mid-day reporter for continuously following up with the railway authorities and the contractor. “After the story was published, the contractor worked much faster, put up proper signage, and made the area look good,” he said.

Amey Inamdar, a student from Bhandup West, said, “I take the train daily from platform No. 2 at Nahur. Earlier, work on both the steps and the escalator was incomplete, and walking during peak hours was a nightmare… it felt like a circus. Now, even though both works are not yet done, at least we can walk properly, which is a big relief during the monsoon.”

Regular commuter Ramya Poojary, who travels from Nahur to Vikhroli, said, “This is a very good improvement. The double-discharge facility will make the travel experience much better.” When contacted, the chief public relations officer of Central Railway said he would get in touch with the department concerned to find out how many months it will take to complete the remaining work.

Voices

Madhu Kotian, president, Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh
‘After the story was published, the contractor worked much faster, put up proper signage, and made the area look good’

Ramya Poojary, commuter
‘‘The double-discharge facility will make the travel experience much better’

Amey Inamdar, student
‘‘Now, even though both works are not yet done, at least we can walk properly’

Vidya Patil, Bhandup resident
‘‘Earlier it was very difficult to pass through — sometimes only two people could squeeze through at once — and the tiles were broken’

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

bhandup central railway indian railways mumbai railways mumbai news mumbai

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK