Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

Pic/Satej Shinde

Walk the line

A man helps two visually impaired persons through a busy railway platform at Kalyan West.

Artful ode to Dr Ambedkar

The artwork by (left) Siddhesh Gautam

As Ambedkarites queued up outside Chaityabhoomi yesterday to celebrate Dr BR Ambedkar’s 67th Mahaparinirvan Din, city-based artist, Siddhesh Gautam, who is currently on the road, was able to catch a glimpse of the statue of Dr Ambedkar at Dalit Prerana Sthal in Noida before sunrise. To commemorate the day, he paid homage to Ambedkar through an artwork that featured various illustrations of the national leader; he also shared a long poem that revisited his life in simple poetic devices. “Through this illustration, I tried to capture Dr Ambedkar in different phases of his life. It is intended to bring the viewer a little closer to Babasaheb, not just for his work but also for the human he was,” he told this diarist. About his poem, Gautam shared that he wanted to keep it raw. “The poem that I shared was an unedited version. It took me nearly a week to write it down. I didn’t notice what words I was picking, or if my language was simple or complicated; it was more like reciting his biography to myself. A conversation with the self, perhaps,” he signed off.

Take the world and paint it red

Advaitesha Birla

To celebrate its two-year anniversary and International Human Rights Day that falls on December 10, Ujaas, a platform that aims at promoting menstrual health, hygiene and education, has collaborated with Sophia College for a mural project tomorrow. Nearly 150 female students will gather to colour the educational murals drawn across the walls of the college. “Human Rights Day advocates the fundamental right of girls to access hygienic period products. Through this event, we continue our steadfast commitment to empower girls and communities, providing essential knowledge and support for their overall well-being,” its founder Advaitesha Birla told us.

Otakus, here’s your chance

Dakshata Pawar cosplays as Chun Li from the Street Fighter video game series

City-based Dakshata Pawar has set out on a venture to benefit the rapidly multiplying anime community in the city. An avid cosplayer herself, the 22-year-old felt that there is a dearth of opportunities for anime enthusiasts in the city. “Cosplaying, for instance, takes a lot of money and time. And the reward is never worth your effort,” she expressed. So, to cater to the gaming and manga community of the city, she founded MAGE (@mage.coven), a not-for-profit initiative that will keep one updated with the daily affairs of the community. “I will tie up with animation and gaming studios, host competitions for voiceover artistes and manga artists, among others, to promote their art and offer job opportunities wherever I can,” Pawar added. After a collaboration with a clothing brand, where the winner got to print their drawing on their T-shirts, she has now tied up with the Japanese Film Festival to host another drawing competition.

Dress to express

Pallavi Patel with her designs

Thane-based costume designer Pallavi Patel recently wrapped up a two-day costume design workshop for aspiring enthusiasts at the ongoing Thespo 25 festival. “People often confuse costume design with fashion styling. The former is an art form. Through the workshop, I was able to guide the participants about basics, like the elements of design, how a costume comes together to tell a story and what to expect if and when they step into the industry professionally,” she shared. The 34-year-old, who exhibited her own works at the workshop to elucidate the process of designing, told this diarist, “The workshop was a fulfilling experience. Participants across age groups and different walks of life joined in, and I hope it helped spark an interest for the art form in them.”