Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

Pic/Atul Kamble

The future freedom

Young patriots join the Independence Day celebrations with flags and fervour at a public school in Sion.

The book doctor

Moments from a previous offline session at the study centre

If you find yourself staring at the screen for hours, writing, rewriting and deleting words, you may be inflicted with writer’s block. Symptoms, Dr Preeti Shirodkar says, include being unable to structure a piece, frame sentences, and crack the right tone. “Young writers often ask me how to string ideas or move past the ideation stage,” the author and professor at India Study Centre shared. This issue with moving past ideation birthed Shirodkar’s latest idea — The Book Clinic. “Here, we will navigate problems faced by both amateur and professional writers,” she explained. The Book Clinic will host an online session on August 24. “The session will create a safe space that can inherently help your writing process and give you a wider perspective,” she added.

Bringing the finer prints to Byculla

Printmakers and enthusiasts gather at the studio for its inaugural showcase

Print Adda, a new printmaking studio in Byculla’s Dot Line Space, kicked off operations with printing invitations to its inaugural workshop series yesterday. Ajit Seal, Manika Devi, and Seema Gondane were few of the veteran artists in attendance at the workshop. “There is a dearth of spaces dedicated to printmaking in the city. We plan to host 20 artists in residency every month and build an expansive portfolio of young and veteran artists. The end goal is to create a robust printmaking ecosystem in the city,” shared Gourmoni Das, curator.

In solidarity with Wayanad

A moment from the film

City-based filmmaker Jyoti Nisha is playing her part in helping victims of the recent Wayanad landslides with a noble initiative. A screening of Nisha’s documentary, Dr BR Ambedkar: Now and Then, at a Bandra art gallery on August 25, will witness all proceeds from the ticket sales going to the Kerala CM Fund. “We presented at the Kerala International Film Festival recently, where I had some unforgettable, thought-provoking conversations. I just wanted to be of help in any way possible,” Nisha told this diarist.

Jyoti Nisha

We’re all tied up

The rakhi envelopes will be available in six illustrated options to choose from

This year, the Maharashtra Post Circle is going the extra mile to strengthen the sibling bond with special rakhi envelopes. “Our high-quality reinforced envelopes will ensure maximum efficiency in deliveries. A majority of the rakhis that are sent through us are for our soldiers in remote areas. In cases where addresses are invalid, we will personally reach out to the senders to help them rectify the mistakes,” shared Sudhir Jakhere, assistant postmaster general. The envelopes are available at post offices across Maharashtra.

Sudhir Jakhere

Treasures from Dr Bhabha’s desk

A set of cultured pearl buttons with a (right) handwritten note, gifted to Dr Homi Bhabha by his parents. Pics Courtesy/NCPA

Names like Dr Jamshed Bhabha and Dr Homi Bhabha might evoke a sense of unmatchable prestige in Mumbaikars who are aware of the family’s contributions to the city. An upcoming auction at the NCPA on August 17 will open a window into the lesser known personal lives of these legendary figures. A Sheaffer pen with a 14-carat gold nib from Dr Homi Bhabha’s desk, a landscape painting by the revolutionary scientist, and a set of three cultured pearl shirt buttons gifted to him by his parents will form part of the auction. “We’re glad that maestro Zubin Mehta will join the auction shortly after his first concert on the same day. The auction will help us revisit our history, while raising funds to uphold the standards of the Centre,” an NCPA team member shared.