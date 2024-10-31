Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Nimesh Dave

Say it with flowers

Flower vendors in Borivli West work intently with bright marigold to add some colour to the Diwali festivities.

A sweet meet



(Left) The janitor reacts to his (right) sketch; PICs COURTESY/INSTAGRAM

Bengaluru-based artist Hirak Mazumder (inset) has our vote for the best last-minute Diwali gift this year. Mazumder’s quick sketch of a janitor working at the Mumbai airport’s Terminal 1 earlier this week brought a moment of joy in the otherwise busy terminal.

“While I sat down at my gate, everyone was in a festive mood, except Suresh bhai [the worker]. I pulled out my sketchbook and drew him a quick pen sketch. His face lit up the moment he laid his eyes on it,” Mazumder shared. After a customary short video, the artist turned the camera off to have a candid chat. “His eyes teared up, and he hugged me before telling me this is the best Diwali he has experienced in a long time,” he recalled.

Maroon tunes in Mumbai



Adam Levine in performance with Maroon 5. PIC COURTESY/INSTAGRAM

American pop star Adam Levine is all set to paint the city in shades of maroon with his band Maroon 5 at a Mahalaxmi venue on December 3. The band’s debut show was announced yesterday, leaving pop fans who were earlier left in the ‘cold’ by a similar big-ticket event shifting gears once again. Among listeners who have started working on their game plan is indie singer-songwriter Raghav Meattle (right).

“For me, they are as big as Coldplay, if not more influential in the pop rock genre. I grew up listening to Maroon 5 and they have played a huge role in shaping my sound. Even when I mentor young musicians today, I often find myself going back to Levine’s songs to teach them about pop structure,” shared an excited Meattle who is counting on his credit card that allows owners like him early access to a pre-sale window on November 6. “The concert date also happens to be my birthday, so I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift,” Meattle remarked. With fans across the country eyeing the tickets, we can only hope they can keep their cool and play it fair this time around.

Jalebi-spotting

It is a delightful moment for conservation-educator Sahir Doshi as he finds small egg cases of spiral, tightly wound ‘jalebi’ like seas slugs (inset) called scribbled nudibranch in the rocky shores of Mumbai. These post-monsoon marine creatures feed on natural sponges and have been consistently populating Mumbai’s shores, he informed this diarist.

Waghbaras at Aarey

A shrine of Wagh Dev (right) a local artiste plays Tarpa

As Hindus begin Diwali celebrations by honouring cows on Vasubaras, the Adivasi tribes celebrate Waghbaras, a festival dedicated to their faith in leopard. “This is a major festival for us; we worship our Kuldevta’s Hirva Dev, Gaon Devi, and Wagh Dev, and pray for the protection of the jungle and our community. We offer the deities our harvested produce and eat it after completing the puja,” said Vanita Thakre (inset), a Warli Adivasi from Khambachapada village in Aarey Forest. The celebrations began last weekend with the ritual cleaning of the idol and welcoming the deity through the traditional Tarpa dance. “It’s crucial to uphold our customs and protect the forest,” she emphasised, noting her involvement with organisations such as Waghoba Habitat Foundation and Kashtakari Shetkari Sanghatna.

When a park puts a spark into life



Awaiting solace and serenity which the garden provides

Music to our ears. Green to our eyes. Fresh air in our lungs, and all the rest of it. This diarist recently witnessed substantial work on the good looking garden next to Hinduja Hospital, slightly ahead of Shivaji Park, in Mahim. This garden has got a facelift and we hear it is set to re-open in December. Like oases are to camels in a desert thirsting for water, gardens are oases of greens for locals thirsting for outdoors spaces to relax and recharge in concrete-filled Mumbai. This garden has provided some solace to all caretakers of loved ones, who may be admitted to hospital for different reasons. The BMC Garden officials refused to speak citing the Code of Conduct for the upcoming State Assembly elections on November 20. Yet, like we stated at the beginning of this input, the fact that this garden is to open is music to our ears, and the song currently playing is: Dil garden, garden ho gaya.