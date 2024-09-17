The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Aditi Haralkar

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier x 00:00

Doggos’ days out

ADVERTISEMENT

Pet parents and their canines participate in a 1.5 km-long-Dogathon on Appasaheb Marg in Prabhadevi.

COP29 in the city

Over 200 youngsters gathered in Girgaon for a simulation of COP29 last weekend, where discussions ranged from climate finances and sustainable mechanisms for corporations to geo-political tensions. “As it was a simulation of the Conference of Parties (COP) by UNFCCC, students represented delegates of different countries. They agreed to drive up sustainability in the supply chain and move away from global conflicts to redirect resources towards climate resilience,” informed (left) Shubh Mehta, co-founder of the organising community, Change is Us.

Warm discussions equal cool outputs



Citizens rally for a sustainable Mumbai

In honour of World Car Free Day, city-based organisation Fridays for Future is hosting a panel discussion on September 22 titled Cars and the City: Navigating a Sustainable Mumbai. The event will bring together experts and environmentalists working on issues like fishing, local transport, and pedestrian advocacy. “We plan to discuss potential policy and lifestyle changes to ensure a more sustainable future,” said (inset) Yash Agrawal, a coordinator of the organisation. The panel will address topics such as rise in temperature, air pollution and construction in the city with a representative of the Koli community speaking on the impact of the coastal road. The discussion will advocate and promote walking, local transport, and aims to offer solutions for these pressing concerns. For more details, visit @fridaysforfuturemumbai.

A divide in devotion



The illustration sheds light on the difference in treatment of the devotees

The cruel difference in treatment between VIP devotees and common Mumbaikars across Ganeshotsav pandals has sparked an outrage. “Everyone is equal in God’s eyes regardless of their status,” shared artist (inset) Medha Srivastava, whose take on the matter reflects in her latest illustration, (below) where Ganesha sits down with a man between a long line of people and a smaller one, where the VIP click pictures with the idol.

“The man is old, and is unable to stand in the long queue with other people. On one side, the guard is pushing people, while on the other, he is protecting the VIP. The idea was to show that no matter how humans divide devotees, God will always be with everyone,” she explained.

Prayers take flight



The balloon rosary on Chapel Road

To commemorate the last Sunday of the annual Bandra fair, Chapel Road residents gathered over last weekend to release a rosary-shaped string of biodegradable balloons as a symbolic prayer, thanking Mother Mary and praying for the year ahead. The 30-ft rosary featured 59 balloons and a red cross at the end. The blue balloons represent the colour of Mother Mary’s clothing, symbolising her purity and the skies. “We have been doing this roughly for the past eight to nine years on the first and last Sunday of the fair. The balloons are assumed to have travelled as far as Ambernath.” said (inset) DJ Russel, a resident of the area. “It’s an wholesome experience — to watch the balloons float in the air; to have an elder say a prayer, and to celebrate with the residents and passersby” he told us.