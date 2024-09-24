The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier x 00:00

An early bath

ADVERTISEMENT

A man splashes water on a statue of a woman practising chakrasana near Kaifi Azmi Park in Vile Parle.

Manifesting a walkable city

Participants at a previous walk in Andheri. Pic Courtesy/@thewalkingprojectindia

As Mumbai gears for civic elections, The Walking Project unveiled a pedestrian manifesto with eight key demands to transform the city into a walkable haven. Vedant Mhatre, programme manager, revealed to this diarist that walking was the city’s most popular mode of transport. He stated, “Elections provide a rare opportunity for citizens to voice their demands.” The manifesto called for Non-Motorised Transport Cells, increased tree cover for shade, and retrofitted footpaths. By prioritising pedestrian needs and a hawking policy, The Walking Project aims to engage citizens in demanding safer streets.

Vedant Mhatre

Konnakol in the USA

MC Mawali in performance. Pic Courtesy/Youtube

MC Mawali will be part of a three-week residency programme, OneBeat Kinship and Gathering, which kickstarted in New Hampshire yesterday. “I wish to use this time to understand global cultures and art. This will help us move closer towards a global community,” the artiste shared. The programme is a mix of collaborations, workshops and open interactions. “I will be rapping, and showcasing Konnakol [performing percussion syllables vocally in South Indian Carnatic music]. Beyond that, I haven’t planned much because the idea of the residency is to go with the flow. I’m excited to see where this takes me,” he signed off.

Climate custodians

Prajakta Koli with Afroz Shah in a moment from the beach clean-up video by the UNDP India. Pic Courtesy/@undpinindia

Content creator Prajakta Koli, alongside conservationist Afroz Shah, featured in a UN Development Programme video for World Cleanup Day last weekend, emphasising the critical role of beach clean-ups in waste management. Koli shared, “I wanted to amplify the message for my audience. Real change can happen at the local community level.” Growing up in Mumbai, she witnessed the impact of pollution first-hand, making her involvement deeply personal. Koli believes it’s essential for the younger generation to engage in initiatives like these. “We are at a critical point in time where the effects of climate change are unavoidable,” she added, “Small, community-driven efforts can lead to significant environmental impact.” Koli is currently representing young voices at the ongoing Climate Week 2024 in New York, participating in events like keynote speeches and panel discussions. She plans to discuss media influence on sustainable development at the UN Headquarters and engage with key stakeholders to forge partnerships for a climate revolution. Her dedication in such initiatives aim to inspire fellow youths.

Sarang’s spirit will live on

Supporters at the memorial

Last Sunday, The MIG Cricket Club at Bandra East played host to a morning marked with sobriety. A memorial meet celebrated the life and aquatic genius of Arjuna awardee Avinash Sarang who passed away last month. Swimming champions trained by Sarang during his stint at MIG Club, their families, friends and admirers were in attendance. At least 21 individuals, a glittering array of water polo and swimming stalwarts, all legends in the city spoke about how he had impacted their lives. The avalanche of anecdotes, inspiring and moving included ‘Avi’s’ brother, Anand Sarang reminiscing about their growing years. He added how from a very young age Avinash always aspired to conquer the English Channel, which he did ultimately, to become the first Indian to conquer the Channel in the first attempt. Like all greats, he leaves behind footprints on the sands of time, or footprints in the pool of time that water cannot obliterate.

Avinash Sarang

Mumbai dabbawalas go electric

Mumbai dabbawalas with their electric bikes at the event

After its exhaustive initiative to get designated parking spots for Mumbai dabbawalas near railway stations, NGO Waatavaran distributed electric bikes to 25 dabbawalas earlier this week in Dadar. “We selected 25 dabbawalas based on their health and economical needs. They have been the backbone of the corporate world in the city for over a decade. They continue the legacy of delivering food in the most eco-friendly way through their cycles,” shared founder Bhagwan Keshbat. The event was inaugurated by Minesh Pimple, Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Environment and Climate Change, BMC. Electric vehicles were distributed to keep alive their eco-friendly practice, while moving with time.