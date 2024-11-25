Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Shadab Khan

Work in progress

Restorative work at BMC’s headquarters is underway as the city awaits its date with civic elections

The orchids are here!



The insect-bearing orchid in full bloom at Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Pic courtesy/Shubham Hadkar

A bed of flora at the orchidarium in Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Borivli is adding much colour and, vibrance in the city’s green lung. “We have a mix of hybrid and wild orchids and a few of them are in full bloom. The wild orchids require cooler climate and humidity to reach the blooming stage and this is weather for them. At present, the slipper orchid and the insect-bearing orchid are in full bloom,” Kiran Sharma (right), the head of the orchidarium at SGNP, informed this diarist.

An opportunity to speak and serve



The Preamble of the Indian Constitution. Pic courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

While most cafés have become venues for open mics, Sailor’s Cafe in Belapur is opening up its stage for a different performance today. Anyone walking into the café on the occasion of Constitution Day today (to commemorate the Indian Constitution being officially adopted in 1949) and reciting the Preamble of the Indian Constitution today can take home a copy of the Indian Constitution for free. “We often host a session every year. Last year, we offered guests a free coffee. The response was warm, and a number of children participated as well. This year, we decided to give away a copy of the Constitution. It is a good way to encourage youngsters to learn about the Constitution,” said co-owner Jackson Jacob (left).

Art meets arcade



Participants engage in a game during an artcade night in Bandra

Who would have thought you can play games in an art gallery while engaging with the exhibition? Bandra’s Art and Charlie did just that by paving a fun way to interact with artworks. “This is the fourth edition of artcade night. We typically organise it once a month where we plan a series of games related to the artwork that is currently at display. Abhishek Lamba, from Shasn works with us in planning the games based on the artwork,” Ayesha Parikh (right), founder, Art and Charlie, told this diarist.

This artcade edition had games based on the exhibition, Will Still Remain curated by Rahul Kumar. “There were 20 to 30 participants, and four games were planned. During the course of the game, people get deeply involved with the artwork, and learn more about the thought process behind the creations. They also interact with each other and exchange ideas. We have another artcade session planned in December,” Parikh revealed to us.

Lorenzo’s journey wins top book prize

Last Saturday, Upamanyu Chatterjee (right) was honoured with the prestigious JCB Prize for Literature for his book, Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life. The ceremony took place at JCB India’s headquarters in Ballabgarh near New Delhi. The novel delves into the life and experiences of Lorenzo Senesi from Aquilina, Italy. A five-member jury, chaired by writer Jerry Pinto, selected the winner. Pinto remarked, “The book is a tour dé force that takes us into the depths of a man’s soul and across the varied geographies of faith and reason.” Chatterjee received a R25 lakh cash prize and the iconic Mirror Melting trophy, designed by artists Jiten Thukral and Sumir Tagra.

Screen time with Shyam Benegal



A new biography celebrates Benegal’s legacy as a filmmaker

When we think of India’s finest filmmakers, Shyam Benegal easily makes the list. Shyam Benegal: Filmmaker of the Real India honours Benegal’s legacy as part of their Pioneers of Modern India series. The biography delves into Benegal’s work, his directorial milestones, and the impact of his films. Author Arjun Sengupta (right), a devoted admirer of Benegal, remarks, “The films captured the zeitgeist of a nation struggling to forge an identity after Independence.”