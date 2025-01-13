The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier x 00:00

Behind the scenes

ADVERTISEMENT

Artistes from Shree Dev Buteshwar Dashavatar Natya Mandal prepare backstage for their play at the Malvani Mahotsav 2025 in Magathane in Borivli.

New green chapter in Kandivli

Students plant saplings of Neem and Peepal during the plantation drive

Last week, Swami Vivekanand International School in Kandivli organised the first edition of its tree plantation drive using the Miyawaki method with students from grades seven to nine in an area near the campus. “The school in collaboration with BMC chose the Miyawaki method because it is effective in creating small, high-biodiversity forests in a short period of time. Through this initiative, we wanted to promote environmental awareness among students by encouraging them to take part in actions that support sustainability and contribute to a greener, healthier planet,” Shaibala Shetty, the school’s principal, told this diarist.

Shaibala Shetty

A Koli carnival

A moment from the cultural programme. Pic courtesy/Bhuvan Karde

Last Sunday saw the end of the three-day long Vesava Koli Seafood Festival at Versova village in Andheri west. “We celebrate this festival every year to spread Koli culture and cuisine which is integral to the spirit of Mumbai,” Swapnil Dongrikar, the secretary of the festival committee informed this diarist. Along with a cultural programme, the festival had over 50 stalls lined up with Koli delicacies. “We also wanted to promote the business of the Koli fisherwomen,” Dongrikar shared with us.

A century of Art Deco

Eros Cinema in Churchgate is a key Art Deco structure in the city

With roots in Paris, Art Deco Mumbai completes 100 years, in celebration of this occasion. Alliance Française de Bombay will be hosting a public lecture by academician Mustansir Dalvi on January 18. “The lecture will unpack the story of the Art Deco style, tracing its origins back to Paris in 1925. This international style changed the aesthetic trajectory of the world 100 years ago. It is a story of a shared cultural history around the world, as well as how Mumbai made this international style its own,” shared Atul Kumar, founder trustee, Art Deco Mumbai Trust. This institution greatly values the European-style architecture found in the city and has influenced the preservation of the same. The centenary celebrations will honour that style and the impact it has had on this city’s architecture and cultural landscape. “This lecture by Mustansir Dalvi offers a fascinating exploration of its journey — from its post-World War I beginnings, to its global impact on design, art, and cinema,” Laurent Vergain, director, Alliance Française de Bombay, told this diarist.

Ready to rock

The duo during a performance

Recently, we got wind of pop-rock notes from St Cyril, a Bandra-based musician sibling duo, Sarthak and Shashwat Karkare ahead of the release of their new album, Hurt People Hurt People, on January 17. The official music video for their standout single, My therapist says... will also release on the same day. “The album is a fresh take on the golden age of rock, featuring tongue-in-cheek and satirical lyricism,” Sarthak shared with this diarist. With a blend of garage rock and anthemic melodies, the 10-track album is a deep dive into the duo’s personal and interpersonal struggles while shedding light on the complexities of human behaviour. “This album is about all of us — how we perpetuate the cycle of pain without looking within, without self-awareness. It is important to address underlying issues of hurt, emotional turmoil, and mental health in life. The album is an attempt to do just that,” Shashwat signed off.

Shashwat and Sarthak Karkare

A new innings

Balvinder Singh Sandhu

While most of his peers have penned autobiographies, former India Test cricketer, and member of the famed 1983 World Cup-winning team, Balvinder Singh Sandhu has penned his first fiction compilation. It is also the first work of fiction by a former Indian cricketer. “It is a collection of four stories, titled Unbroken: Journey of the heart,” the former medium pacer shared. While he was not always interested in writing, Sandhu revealed that the experience of working as a consultant on the film, Patiala House (2011), and later assisting director Kabir Khan on 83 (2021) sparked his interest in writing. “Though I had story ideas, I was not too sure of how to pen them down. So, I participated in several workshops to understand the flow of stories and scripts,” he shared. Later, during his travels to the United States of America, Sandhu took time to work on some long scripts. “While I was writing them, I realised they lend themselves better to the story form,” he stated. With the collection out on Amazon, Sandhu is already working on a Hindi translation to come out later this month. “I am also working on another collection that will be ready later this year,” he told this diarist.