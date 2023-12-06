The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Nimesh Dave

Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

The Elephant outside the room

Two zoo employees take a breather beside a mural of an elephant at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo at Byculla

A lion for adoption, please?



Two lions at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Borivali. File Pic

For those who seek something more adventurous than appreciating their favourite animal from a distance, the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) might have an offer. The wildlife service has opened the doors for people to adopt wild animals at the sanctuary. “We offer five animals for adoption throughout the year. Once the initial fees are paid, the adopters will have access to them during their regular visits. The species on the list include tiger, lion, leopard, rusty spotted cat, blue bull and spotted deer,” shared Nikit Shinde, Reserve Forest Officer, and superintendent, lion and tiger safari, SGNP. Adopters can schedule visits and also receive regular information on their well-being. Shinde revealed, “This is an effort to spread awareness about conservation efforts and to get people involved in the process.” Those interested may email lionsafaripark@gmail.com for more information.

From the toymaker’s chest

Untitled, pencil on paper

The works of the late MF Husain have been called pioneering, radical and often, daring. But when this diarist spotted a rare sketch on the auction house, Astaguru’s upcoming schedule, the perfect adjective to be applied was adorable. Featuring a cherubic young boy with his friendly pup, the sketch by the late artist was a far cry from his abstract images.



MF Husain and Sunny Chandiramani. Pic Courtesy/Astaguru Auction House

“This work [dating to 1942] comes from a very pivotal period of Husain’s career, as he was still struggling as an artist and had taken a job at a furniture and wooden toy shop to support his family,” shared Sunny Chandiramani, senior vice-president of the auction house. Reminiscent of childhood fables, the sketch is an example of the multi-faceted nature of Husain’s art. The auction, scheduled to take place from December 11 to 12, will also feature works from SH Raza, Jamini Roy, FN Souza, Ganesh Pyne, Thota Vaikuntam and even Rabindranath Tagore. Chandiramani said, “It provides an opportunity for art enthusiasts and collectors to acquire exceptional pieces, each telling a compelling story of creativity.”

Break down the walls in colour



A girl poses by a graffiti mural at IIT Bombay during the previous edition

Pink Floyd might just change their famed anthem, Just another brick in the wall, after witnessing the upcoming street art festival at IIT Bombay. From December 8, the campus in Powai will play host to over nine international graffiti artists from Mexico, Italy, Australia, England among other participants from India in a rare segment of the Mood Indigo festival.

“The street art form is one of the most popular mediums of expression across the world. We hope to spread the possibility and expand its potential in India,” revealed Nikhil Thakre (left), arts and ambience head, Mood Indigo. This edition will include the presence of prominent artists like Danilo Neve Pistone, Darryl Mitchell, Adrian Doyle and Arlick Enigma, Thakre shared with us.

The winning green screen warriors

The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF), which kicked off in Mumbai last weekend, announced the winners of its fourth edition on the opening night. While Deep Rising by Matthieu Rytz secured the position of the Best International Feature, Best Indian Features was awarded to Mumbai-based filmmakers Sarvnik Kaur for Against the Tide, and Miriam Chandy Menacherry for the Leopard’s Tribe. “We are happy to bring these films to wider audiences. It makes us feel that we’re at the right place at the right time,” said founder Kunal Khanna (left). “ALT EFF is every environmental filmmaker’s dream. I’m honoured to have this recognition and to share it with The Leopard’s Tribe,” shared Kaur.

Fifteen, and getting groovier



A moment from an earlier gig at the venue. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

The neighbourhood music haunt of Bonobo in Bandra West just hit the mark of 15 years this month. “It does feel like a long time when someone says ‘15 years’,” admitted co-founder, Nevil Timbadia (right).

Sharing that they are still focussed on promoting new music, Timbadia added, “We have changed things [at Bonobo] only to stay fresh.” Yet another change is in the offing. He revealed that there is going to be a complete revamp of the food and cocktail menu. “We also have a new photo strip booth to add to the fun. Of course, the gigs will continue,” he assured.