Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

In the pink of health

Despite poor AQI levels, fresh blooms of Tabebuia rosea give morning walkers along the Eastern Express Highway in Vikhroli a necessary respite

First-aid ready



A moment from a previous CPR training session in the city

This Saturday, the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) will conduct a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training course at a Mumbai Central venue to equip participants with basic medical training. The paid workshop will include CPR, first aid training, and tending to trauma injuries, among others. “The idea behind the workshop is to equip Mumbaikars with first aid skills for emergencies. We have witnessed heart ailments claiming lives of individuals as young as 15 years old. These workshops will train participants in CPR as well as basic first aid practices,” Tanaz Bhomishaw, IRCS administration team member, told this diarist. Those keen to register can log on to @ircsmumbai on Instagram for more details.

Vintage wheels on show



A view from the 2024 edition of the vintage car showcase

The Vintage and Classic Car Club of India (VCCCI), will host their annual Vintage Car Fiesta at the World Trade Centre, Cuffe Parade, this weekend, which will conclude with a drive on January 26. “Each year, the Fiesta brings together enthusiasts and collectors to celebrate the art and history of motoring,” shared Nitin Dossa, chairman, VCCCI.



Nitin Dossa with the 1936 Alvis Speed 25

The club is dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich heritage of vintage and classic vehicles in India. This year, the event will feature brands like Cadillac, Alvis, Hudson and Buick among others. The celebration comes in time for milestones for manufacturers like Morris Garages (completes 100 years), Rolls Royce (120 years), and Packard Automobiles (125 years). The fest will feature over 100 vintage and classic cars, 10 supercars, and 100 vintage and classic bikes. “These are not just machines. They are a testament to human ingenuity and passion,” concluded Dossa.

Watch a player!



Fans watch the action unfold

In a first for Mumbai’s gaming community, the newly-opened Miraj IMAX Cinemas in Wadala hosted a live watch party of the Valorant Champions Tour esports competition last Sunday.



A moment from the gameplay

Umesh Kripalani of the Indian team Global Esports — the only South Asian team that participated, and won at the championship in South Korea, revealed, “The actual event in Seoul had nearly 1000 attendees. Here in Mumbai alone, we were 500 viewers strong. The venue had to open another screen to accommodate all of us.”

Where words take flight



A contestant delivers a speech

This year, on April 25, Bombay YMCA will celebrate its 150th anniversary. As a part of the celebrations, the association hosted The Sam T Berkeley-Hill National English elocution competition. The event saw participation from 109 schools and 280 students from across the country. Elimination rounds were held in six zones over the last month, the last of which was in Mumbai on January 18. “Three winners from each zone will compete in the finale at YMCA, Mumbai Central, on January 25,” shared Austin Kunder, general secretary.

Turning tables in West Bengal



Aarohi Dalvi in performance

After successful shows in and around the city last year, Vasai-based DJ Aarohi Dalvi is now looking eastwards. The nine-year-old sound mixing prodigy is all set to perform her first show in West Bengal by invitation on January 25. “I am equally excited and nervous about my debut in Siliguri. I’ve heard that the city has a booming clubbing culture,” Dalvi told this diarist. Dalvi’s unique tracks have been creating buzz in the music community online, with industry veterans and composers, Salim and Sulaiman Merchant, and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh among her more recent admirers. The admiration is mutual, Dalvi revealed. “Honey Singh has been an inspiration. My playlist is incomplete without his songs. I will open my set in Siliguri with his songs. They’re a sure-fire way to get the party started on a high,” she shared.