Mumbai: Domestic help robs employer of jewellery and cash, arrested 24 hours later

The Khar cops tracked him on a train to Bihar and alerted the railway police who nabbed him at Bhusawal; he told the police that he had been unable to repay a loan he had taken to start a business

Rahul Kamat, the accused

The Khar police got a 24-year-old domestic help arrested at Bhusawal, 24 hours after he robbed his employer’s house in Mumbai of jewellery and cash, late on Sunday. The complainant was identified as Mahesh Gandhi, 55, a resident of 11th Road at Khar West. The accused Rahul Kamat worked for Gandhi for the past two years.

The police recovered Rs 50 lakh in cash and gold from the accused. Kamat was produced in court on Monday and remanded in police custody. According to the police, the incident took place between August 18-20, when the Gandhis had gone to their relative’s place at Udaipur for a family function. When they returned on August 20, they found their cupboard and locker open and immediately informed the Khar police.

Speaking to mid-day, PSI Hanmant Kumbhare of Khar police station said, “Gandhi is a businessman and stays with his wife and two children. They had gone to Udaipur for a family function and let their domestic help Kamat stay at home. We checked Kamat’s mobile location and found that he was going to Bihar, his native place. We checked CCTV cameras and found that he took a train and left the city from CSMT.”

“We traced his mobile location and informed Bhusawal railway police who nabbed him from the train. Kamat told us that he had taken a loan to start a business but hadn’t been able to repay it. The bedroom was locked but he entered it from a window. We have recovered all stolen jewellery and cash,” PSI Kumbhare further said.

