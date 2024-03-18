Mumbai: Duo held for smuggling 48 pure gold bars

AIU officials say they had concealed the precious metal in dried dates

Gold bars that were seized. Pics/AIU

Two Indian nationals travelling from Jeddah to Mumbai were apprehended The duo was scheduled to continue their journey from Mumbai to Delhi According to officer, inspection of their luggage led to discovery of 46 pure gold bars

Two Indian nationals travelling from Jeddah to Mumbai were apprehended by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’s Terminal 2 for attempting to smuggle gold bars concealed in dried dates. The duo, whose identity was not disclosed, was scheduled to continue their journey from Mumbai to Delhi.

“Acting on specific information, we intercepted the two individuals upon their arrival in Mumbai on IndiGo flight 6E62 (Jedha to Mumbai). They were supposed to board a domestic flight from Mumbai to Delhi via IndiGo flight 6E 333. During the screening of their check-in luggage, baggage screening staff noticed suspicious images and alerted us,” said an AIU officer.

Dates used to conceal the gold

According to the officer, further inspection of their luggage led to the discovery of 46 pure gold bars collectively weighing in at 815.840 gm (net) “These 24 karat gold bars were concealed within dried dates stored in the passengers' check-in luggage. The gold bars were seized, and the duo has been held for attempting to smuggle the precious metal,” he added.

816 gm

Approx. weight of the seized gold bars, in total