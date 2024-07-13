Breaking News
Mumbai News

Mumbai: Early morning rain, full-day of disruptions

Updated on: 13 July,2024 07:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar , Prajakta Kasale | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com
Written by: Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

As Friday sees rail, road and air delays, IMD issues orange alert for today

Vehicles wade through a water-logged road at Nehru Nagar, Kurla. Pic/Shadab Khan; Rain water collects at Lalbaug flyover. Pic/Ashish Raje; A portion of the roof between platforms 6-7 near old bookstall collapsed at Mumbai CSMT

Suburban services on Central Railway Mumbai were erratic since morning due to heavy rain and wind. This was followed by a rail fracture near Matunga and, later in the evening, a small portion of the roof of Mumbai’s biggest railway station at Mumbai CSMT fell off due to heavy winds. While the Coastal Road faced a traffic jam in the early hours because of the heavy rain, with a resultant traffic situation in south Mumbai, flights to and from Mumbai faced disruptions on Friday morning. Various airlines in their statements said that the delay was due to weather conditions. IMD has predicted a washed out Saturday and Sunday.




