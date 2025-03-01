Breaking News
Mumbai: Elderly woman run over by BEST bus in Mazgaon

Updated on: 01 March,2025 07:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The 86-year-old passenger attempting to cross in front of the bus got hit by the front tire and succumbed to injuries at JJ Hospital

The bus was going to Sewri from Backbay Depot. File pic

In yet another accident involving a wet-lease BEST bus, an 86-year-old woman was killed after she tried to cross in front of the bus after alighting at Mazagaon. BEST officials said at 7.55 am, a BEST wet-lease bus (Route 134) driven by Dadu Krishna Agiwale, 32, was proceeding to Prabodhankar Thakare Udyan (Sewri) from Backbay Depot.


As the bus approached the Byculla telephone exchange, an woman, Asma Tayyab Bali Antari, disembarked at the stop. She then attempted to cross the road from in front of the bus, colliding with the front left tire. This caused her to fall onto the road, where the tire subsequently ran over her.


She sustained a head injury. The injured woman was rushed to JJ Hospital by the police, where she was declared dead during treatment. BEST chief spokesperson Sudas Sawant confirmed the incident.


