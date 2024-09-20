Breaking News
Mumbai: Couple booked after ‘pranking’ Salman’s father Salim Khan
Mumbai: Khar man who escaped drug case frame says probe stuck
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CCTV surveillance to curb debris dumping in Versova
Mumbai: Khar residents fear return of sleepless nights
Mumbai: Email hack scuttles 18-year-old’s MBBS aspirations
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Email hack scuttles 18 year olds MBBS aspirations

Mumbai: Email hack scuttles 18-year-old’s MBBS aspirations

Updated on: 20 September,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Emails sent to Polish embassy resulted in the 18-year-old student’s visa application being rejected; teenager lodges complaint with police

Mumbai: Email hack scuttles 18-year-old’s MBBS aspirations

Poznan University of Medical Sciences in Poland where Hiren Bhunje secured admission. PIC/X

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Email hack scuttles 18-year-old’s MBBS aspirations
x
00:00

An 18-year-old MBBS aspirant has lodged a complaint with the Parksite police in Vikhroli, claiming that his email account was hacked, and abusive, threatening emails were sent to the Embassy of Poland, where he had applied for a student visa to pursue his MBBS degree at a private college. The youth alleges that these emails led to the rejection of his visa application.


According to the FIR registered by the police, Kumar Hiren Bhunje had secured admission to Poznan University of Medical Sciences in Poland after completing his HSC from a college in Ghatkopar. Bhunje stated that after completing all admission formalities, he applied for a visa, which was later rejected. He alleges that on September 17, someone hacked his email account and sent a threatening email to the Polish embassy. The contents of the email reportedly included vulgar and offensive language.



In a second email, the unknown sender continued to use explicit language and inappropriate demands. “Due to these emails, I received a notice from the Embassy of Poland rejecting my visa application for medical education, and hence, I am filing this complaint,” Bhunje said in his statement. The police registered a case under various sections of the BNS and IT Act, and are probing the matter. “This concerns the medical education of the student. The investigation will be completed soon and if required, we will send details to the embassy about the threatening email,” an officer of Mumbai police said.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

MBBS vikhroli poland mumbai police mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK