Emails sent to Polish embassy resulted in the 18-year-old student’s visa application being rejected; teenager lodges complaint with police

Poznan University of Medical Sciences in Poland where Hiren Bhunje secured admission. PIC/X

Listen to this article Mumbai: Email hack scuttles 18-year-old’s MBBS aspirations x 00:00

An 18-year-old MBBS aspirant has lodged a complaint with the Parksite police in Vikhroli, claiming that his email account was hacked, and abusive, threatening emails were sent to the Embassy of Poland, where he had applied for a student visa to pursue his MBBS degree at a private college. The youth alleges that these emails led to the rejection of his visa application.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the FIR registered by the police, Kumar Hiren Bhunje had secured admission to Poznan University of Medical Sciences in Poland after completing his HSC from a college in Ghatkopar. Bhunje stated that after completing all admission formalities, he applied for a visa, which was later rejected. He alleges that on September 17, someone hacked his email account and sent a threatening email to the Polish embassy. The contents of the email reportedly included vulgar and offensive language.

In a second email, the unknown sender continued to use explicit language and inappropriate demands. “Due to these emails, I received a notice from the Embassy of Poland rejecting my visa application for medical education, and hence, I am filing this complaint,” Bhunje said in his statement. The police registered a case under various sections of the BNS and IT Act, and are probing the matter. “This concerns the medical education of the student. The investigation will be completed soon and if required, we will send details to the embassy about the threatening email,” an officer of Mumbai police said.