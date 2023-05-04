They had been missing after setting out for Panvel to discuss property issue with kin on April 5

The Panvel hotel where the deceased went on April 5. PIC/Rajesh Gupta

Mumbai: Ex-DCP's son feared dead, his 80-year-old mother rescued

The police fear the 44-year-old son of a retired DCP was killed by a relative over a dispute involving five acres of land at Kolhapur and a bungalow. The body of the deceased, Vishal Kamble , was dumped on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. The Chembur police managed to rescue the deceased’s 80-year-old mother, Rohini, from the Aarey-based Royal Palms area on Wednesday.

Vishal was a resident of Chembur and his father Vasant Kamble retired from the Mumbai police around 30 years ago. According to the police, Rohini and Vishal had been missing since April 5. According to the police sources, the mother and son resided at Chembur. They had gone to an OYO hotel in Panvel to meet a relative over a property-related issue.

On April 21, the elderly woman’s sister informed the Chembur police that Rohini and Vishal had gone missing for days. The police also tried to contact them but their mobile phones were found switched off. The arrested accused are Munir Pathan, 41, a dismissed BEST bus driver and resident of Wadala; Rohit Admane, 36, a driver and resident of Filterpada; one Raju Darvesh, 40; Jyoti Waghmare, 33; and Pranav Ramteke, 25. Two other accused are absconding.

The police suspect an unknown relative had abducted the duo, murdered Vishal and dumped his body on the highway. His body is yet to be found. Rohini, on the other hand, was taken to the Royal Palms, where she was drugged for weeks. In the meantime, the accused had curated property papers of the land and bungalow in Kolhapur.

Failing to find Rohini and Vishal at their native place, the police got suspicious about the accused, who had been bothering Rohini about the property for more than six months. DCP (Zone 6) Hemrajsingh Rajput said, “The investigation is still on and we are in the process of finding Vishal’s body. Rohini Kamble was rescued in the nick of time on Wednesday and has been admitted to the hospital.”