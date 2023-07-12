Mumbai: ‘Fake cop’ arrested for kidnapping, extortion

Police say five other suspects identified; two of them are auto-rickshaw drivers

Deepak Jadhav has three other cases registered against him

Officers of the Mumbai Crime Branch Unit IX have arrested a ‘fake cop’, who along with his five associates, had kidnapped and extorted money from a 26-year-old after threatening to book him for drug consumption. The suspect was arrested on Monday and the officers have identified his associates who are yet to be arrested.

According to Raj Tilak Roushan (IPS), the incident took place on June 30. The complainant Yash Savla was at a bar with a female friend when a group of four men claiming to be police officers approached Savla and said “chala amchya barobar” (come with us). “One of the men told Savla that they had found he consumed drugs. He got frightened and accompanied the men in an auto-rickshaw,” Roushan said.

“The girl was not kidnapped, only Savla was asked to accompany the men,” Roushan said, adding that the men told him to shell out Rs 50 lakh or face “legal action”. According to the police, the six men took Savla for a drive around the city. He managed to pay them R5.6 lakh via NEFT and Google Pay. The men also accompanied Savla to his residence to get a cheque but the money was not encashed due to technical reasons.

On July 10, Savla decided to approach the police and an FIR was registered at Versova police station. “The suspects wore a mask and took him for a ‘Mumbai darshan’ in an auto-rickshaw,” said a police officer. Following the complaint, the crime branch swung into action and identified one of the suspects as Deepak Jadhav, 37. He was apprehended from a dormitory in Goregaon.

“Jadhav is a resident of Washim and frequently visited Mumbai. He has a history of committing similar crimes, and has three FIRs registered against him,” said Roushan. According to the police, two of the suspects are auto-rickshaw drivers who were impersonation cops. “The boy is young and fell into the trap fearing arrest. The modus operandi of such conmen is to develop fear and then extort money,” Roushan said.

Speaking to mid-day, senior inspector Daya Nayak said, “We have identified all the suspects. Jadhav has been sent to police custody for five days by the court and further investigations are underway.” A case has been registered against Jadhav and his five associates under various sections of the IPC.

Rs 50L

Amount initially demanded from complainant