On July 7, a man had filed a complaint against an unknown person who had threatened him at gunpoint at hotel Baba Homes, where he had gone to get a massage, said DCP Zone 8 Dikshit Gedam.

Items seized from the accused

Listen to this article Mumbai: Seven held for ‘massage’ and robbery at gunpoint x 00:00

The Vakola Police have busted a major racket and arrested seven members, who allegedly looted money from people at gunpoint on the pretext of providing them a “massage”. On July 7, a man had filed a complaint against an unknown person who had threatened him at gunpoint at hotel Baba Homes, where he had gone to get a massage, said DCP Zone 8 Dikshit Gedam.

Investigations revealed there were six others involved as well. The kingpin was identified as Nilesh Saroj, 24. “Nilesh used to work at a spa, and already had a database of people. He instructed the other accused to call people to the hotel on the pretext of providing them a massage,” a police officer said. “When the victims would arrive, they would extract money from them on gunpoint.” The group had previously looted five to six victims, and stolen cash to the tune of Rs 4 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two other accused, Suresh Vishwakarma, 46, and Sopankumar Sheet, 38, were employees of the hotel. The police have seized one desi katta, three live arms, and nine mobile phones. An FIR has been registered against the group under sections 379 (punishment for theft), 395 (punishment for dacoity), and 386 (commits extortion by putting any person in fear of death) of the Indian Penal Code.