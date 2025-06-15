The horrific accident occurred at the Lotus Junction located on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road at 3.45 pm, which resulted in the immediate death of the father and two of his children

In an unfortunate accident, a dumper driver, who had jumped a red signal, ran over a biker and his three minor children waiting at the traffic light on Saturday afternoon in Govandi.

The horrific accident occurred at the Lotus Junction located on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road at 3.45 pm, which resulted in the immediate death of the father and two of his children. The third child, who was critically injured, succumbed to injuries during treatment at Rajawadi Hospital. “The man worked as a delivery person and was the only earning member of his family,” said activist Shaikh Faiyaz Alam, convenor of Govandi Citizens Welfare Forum.

According to eyewitnesses, the biker had halted at the signal near Shivaji Nagar when the speeding dumper, reportedly out of control, rammed into them. The impact was so severe that the man and two of the children died on the spot. Passersby rushed to the scene and helped shift the third child to the nearby Rajawadi Hospital, but doctors confirmed that the child could not be saved.

The driver of the dumper was immediately taken into custody by the Deonar Police. Authorities stated that preliminary investigations are underway to determine whether the driver was under any influence or was driving negligently.

All three children were under the age of 14, and the family’s tragic demise has left the local community in deep shock. The tragic scene led to a spontaneous protest by enraged locals, who gathered at the accident spot demanding strict action against the driver and better regulation of heavy vehicles in the area. Traffic in the vicinity was disrupted for hours as police struggled to manage the crowd.